College Roundup: Adrian volleyball snaps two-match skid

KALAMAZOO — The Adrian College volleyball team put an end to its two-match losing Wednesday as it swept Kalamazoo in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play.

The Bulldogs (10-7, 4-1 MIAA) dropped back-to-back matches with Albion and Siena Heights last week, but started this week strong with a close, 25-22, win in Set 1 before dominating Set 2 and Set 3, 25-12, 25-17.

Amber Morris had a big match with 20 kills and 12 digs to lead the team in both categories.

Top Performers

Adrian

Amber Morris: 20 kills, 12 digs, 2 assists, 1 block

Hailey Farrell: 35 assists, 5 digs, 4 blocks, 3 kills

Mya Minjares: 10 digs, 6 assists, 1 ace

Up Next

Adrian: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Calvin

Siena Heights 3, Michigan Dearborn 1

ANN ARBOR — The Saints visited Michigan Dearborn at Cliff Keen Arena, home the University of Michigan volleyball, gymnastics and wrestling programs, where SHU continued to roll against the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

The Saints (14-6, 9-1 WHAC) won their ninth-straight match, which included a marathon Set 1 where SHU won, 34-32, and took command of the match with a 25-22 win in Set 2.

Set 3 went to Dearborn, 19-25, before the Saints finished out the win in four, 25-20.

SHU puts its win streak to the test at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it takes on the last team to beat the Saints, Cornerstone, at home.

Top Performers

Siena Heights

Aubrey Bates: 47 assists, 12 digs, 4 aces, 1 block

Devyne Eisenhauer: 16 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces, 1 block

Olivia Norman: 14 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs

Up Next

Siena Heights: 7:30 p.m. Friday vs. Cornerstone

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Adrian 0, Calvin 0

ADRIAN — The Bulldogs proved they can play with anyone in the MIAA as they gave the Knights their first non-win of the season.

Adrian (6-5-3, 2-2-1 MIAA) held unbeaten Calvin (12-0-1, 4-0-1) to only two shots on goal.

Top Performers

Adrian

Taylor Fischer: 2 saves

Coach Thoughts

Ali Alamdari, Adrian: First off, a huge thanks to assistant coach Justin Tobin and the entire team for stepping up this week while I was limited by COVID protocols. While it made some aspects of our preparation and communication a little different, we did our best to treat it like any other game against a top side. The ladies executed a demanding game plan and stayed focused and disciplined throughout the entire match. It's a well-earned point against a top-10 team, and we'll look to build on that momentum as we hit the home stretch of MIAA play.

Up Next

Adrian: 1 p.m. Saturday at Augustana (Ill.)

Siena Heights 3, Rochester 3

ADRIAN — The Saints and Rochester traded blows as they played to a 3-3 draw in WHAC action.

SHU (7-3-3, 2-1-3 WHAC) struck first toward the end of the first half in the 44th minute before Rochester evened the match up at the half with a second left on the clock.

The Saints went up 3-1 with goals in the 63rd and 64th minutes before Rochester rallied late in the half with goals in the 77th and 85th minutes.

Top Performers

Siena Heights

Isabel Remar/Alyssa Fischer/Lily Tiplady: 1 goal

Marissa Young: 1 assist

Coach Thoughts

Scott Oliver, SHU: Give credit to Rochester for capitalizing on their chances down the stretch.

Up Next

Siena Heights: 4 p.m. Saturday vs. Indiana Tech

MEN'S SOCCER

Siena Heights 3, Rochester 0

ROCHESTER — The Saints put up two early goals and led 2-0 at the half as they rolled to a WHAC victory.

Cameron Gouin scored in the seventh minute before Timm Castro netted a goal in the 17th minute. Alex Gregory added a goal in the 77th minute.

SHU (4-6-1, 2-3-1) outshot Rochester on goal, 9-7.

Top Performers

Siena Heights

Cameron Gouin/Timm Castro/Alex Gregory: 1 goal

Wilhem Weissheimer: 1 assist

Ricardo Moreno: 7 saves

Siena Heights: 1 p.m. Saturday vs. Indiana Tech