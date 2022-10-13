ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

sports360az.com

Recruiting Notebook: First Offers, Dampier Expands on Commitment, Top 10 And More

Five-star Aztecs kicker Carston Kieffer received his first D1 offer from the Sun Devils on Oct. 8. Corona Del Sol head coach Jake Barro has raved about his talent, sighting that he is the Aztecs best prospect in their 2023 class. Carston spent his summer traveling across the country competing in various kicking camps and taking unofficial visits to schools.
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Three Dot Thoughts – Hockey Night at ASU, No "D" for Wildcats, MLB thrillers, more…

Make the time to drop in on Arizona State Hockey. I doubt you’ll be disappointed with the experience. I dropped in on Saturday night after a friend with season tickets suggested I tag along. Glad I did. The parking was easy, the beer was ice cold, the student section was rowdy, and there isn’t a bad seat in the new house. Mullett Arena is spectacular as a college facility. I’m skeptical that the NHL will be thrilled with its product being played in such a small building.
TEMPE, AZ
rrobserver.com

Pageant of Bands set for Rio Rancho Stadium this time

Flag-twirlers lead the way for the Cleveland Regiment marching bands, seen here at a recent halftime at a Storm football game. (Photo courtesy of Joe Grimando) Those of you who enjoy marching band performances should plan to be at Rio Rancho Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, taking in the sights and sounds of the 42nd New Mexico Pageant of Bands.
RIO RANCHO, NM
statepress.com

Opinion: It's time for ASU to change its name

At 5 p.m. outside of Old Main on ASU's Tempe campus, students can hear the school's symphonic bells chime the school hymn. When Mirabella resident David Mills first heard them, he started crying. "I thought, 'Holy Toledo, yeah, I remember this!'" Mills said. Like many residents, Mills was attracted to...
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Friday Night Fever Week 7 Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 7 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 14 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Marcos de Niza defeats Arcadia 24-10 On the...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

High school football Thursday night highlights – Week 9

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week nine of high school football began on Thursday night. Here is a breakdown of some of the highlights. New district 2/5 rivals West Mesa and La Cueva met up at Community Stadium in the biggest shootout of the year. The Mustangs looked to play upset, as they scored 21 unanswered points […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in Albuquerque follows last year’s efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over legislative redistricting. The goal has been to keep the Native vote from being diluted and bring more light to issues that many tribal communities have been dealing with for decades — from the lack of adequate health care and educational opportunities to jurisdictional challenges that have hampered law enforcement efforts. Mark Mitchell, the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, told the crowd that the forum was critical given the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on tribes, 2020 census data and the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries. “We are at the cusp of knowing how our advocacy will shape the governance of our state,” he said, urging Native Americans to exercise their right to vote as early voting gets underway throughout New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Get a taste of the Spaghetti & Westerns Festival, screen the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival, view Native jewelry, dance over to the Zoot Suit Pachanga & Car Show, and dig into the New Mexico Archaeology Fair. 1 Go West(ern). Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado combine forces to celebrate...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
azgovernor.gov

Governor Ducey Appoints Jillian Francis, Charlene Jackson, James Knapp, and Sunita Krishna to the Maricopa County Superior Court

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointments of Jillian Francis, Charlene Jackson, James Knapp and Sunita Krishna to the Maricopa County Superior Court. These appointments are to fill vacancies created by the resignation of Judge James Smith and the retirement of Judges Margaret Mahoney, David Cunanan, and Sally Duncan.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque bar owner competes in Netflix competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of an Albuquerque bar is competing on a Netflix show about cocktails. Drinkmasters is a competition-reality show similar to Top Chef. Twelve mixologists from all over the country and Canada will be competing for a $100,000 prize and the title of “Drinkmaster.” In each episode, they are given a challenge and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama

Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
ARIZONA STATE

