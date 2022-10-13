ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in Albuquerque follows last year’s efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over legislative redistricting. The goal has been to keep the Native vote from being diluted and bring more light to issues that many tribal communities have been dealing with for decades — from the lack of adequate health care and educational opportunities to jurisdictional challenges that have hampered law enforcement efforts. Mark Mitchell, the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, told the crowd that the forum was critical given the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on tribes, 2020 census data and the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries. “We are at the cusp of knowing how our advocacy will shape the governance of our state,” he said, urging Native Americans to exercise their right to vote as early voting gets underway throughout New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO