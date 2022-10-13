Read full article on original website
Olleco and Bunge Agree to Joint Venture to Create a Full Life-Cycle Oil Collection Business in Europe
(Bunge/Business Wire) Bunge (NYSE: BG), a leading producer of plant-based oils, and Olleco, the renewables division for ABP Food Group, today announced an agreement to form a 50/50 joint venture to create a business that encompasses the full life-cycle of edible oils. The joint venture is expected to work with...
20% Ethanol-Blended Petrol May Be Available by Dec or Jan: Puri
(The Tribune) Twenty per cent ethanol-blended petrol is likely to be available in the country from December or January, ahead of the April 2023 target, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. “We are constantly reviewing the ethanol production and I believe, 20 per cent...
IVECO, GLS, Vulcangas Open Bio-LNG Plant in Northern Italy, It Will Fuel Heavy Trucks
(AltFuels/IVECO) IVECO, transport and logistics company GLS Italy and energy supplier Vulcangas have opened a new bio-LNG plant at the Cascina Antegnatica farm near Lodi, Italy. The new facility will produce biomethane with agricultural waste from local farms and supply Vulcangas. The bio-LNG will be used to fuel the natural gas vehicles in GLS Italy’s fleet, which includes IVECO S-WAY LNG trucks.
GAUSSIN and Lhyfe Form a Strategic Partnership Aimed at Accelerating the Development of Hydrogen Mobility at Port, Airport and Logistics Sites
(Lhyfe) A strategic partnership for GAUSSIN and Lhyfe — According to the terms of the MoU signed by GAUSSIN and Lhyfe, the two operators will study the possibility of developing a comprehensive renewable mobility solution combining the hydrogen vehicles of GAUSSIN and the green and renewable hydrogen produced by Lhyfe.
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Initial Engineering and Design For Co2 Capture from Ethanol Facilities
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) This Project aims to develop an initial engineering design (IED)and estimated cost for capture and compression of CO2 generated from an operational ethanol production facility. It’s a part of the search for CO2 capture, and Jason Laumb, Director of Advanced Energy Systems Initiatives at the University of North Dakota’s Energy & Environmental Research Center showed these slides at the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s Carbon Management Project Review Meeting in August.
State of Sustainable Fleets Looking for Fleet Insights into Clean Tech Industry’s Advancement
(Advanced Clean Tech News) With the industry advancing at a breakneck pace, GNA is once again reaching out to innovative leading fleets from around the country to offer “boots on the ground” insight into how clean fuels and technologies are being adopted now and in the future for the 2023 State of Sustainable Fleets.
How Much Mining Is Needed to Save the Planet?
By Jael Holzman (E&E News/Greenwire) With climate change pushing the U.S. toward more rapid adoption of new technologies, many Republicans and Democrats are in rare agreement on one key point: This country needs a lot more mines. But exactly how much new mining is required for the energy transition isn’t...
Reflecting on the RSB Innovations Meeting 2022
(Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials) Last week, RSB hosted a brand-new in-person event for RSB members and invited stakeholders, in partnership with The Boeing Company. And what a pleasure it was to meet, connect with and learn from all of 65 participants in Boston, USA!. From 4th to 6th October, RSB...
