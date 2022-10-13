In October of 2021, heavy rainfall resulted in flooding throughout Jefferson and Shelby County. Pelham was one of the areas impacted by the historic flood waters. After the flooding, 20 neighborhoods in Pelham had to be cleaned up and more than 250 homes were assessed for damage. Although that flooding took place over a year ago, some people are still dealing with the damage.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO