Shelby County, AL

Shelby Co. residents still without garbage pickup; Day 15

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - New frustrations today from Shelby County homeowners who have gone more than 2 weeks without anyone picking up their garbage. Shelby County homeowners we spoke to say they’re glad we’re trying to get answers for them, because they still haven’t heard from the county.
ABC 33/40 News

Recovery efforts continuing in Shelby County after 2021 flooding

In October of 2021, heavy rainfall resulted in flooding throughout Jefferson and Shelby County. Pelham was one of the areas impacted by the historic flood waters. After the flooding, 20 neighborhoods in Pelham had to be cleaned up and more than 250 homes were assessed for damage. Although that flooding took place over a year ago, some people are still dealing with the damage.
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
Advisory lifted for Paradise Lake area of Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — A "no contact advisory" has been lifted for the Paradise Lake area of Hoover. Jefferson County authorities issued the advisory Wednesday due to sewer line construction issues during a sewer system upgrade. Workers took samples today in the Patton Creek and Paradise Lake areas, and levels...
No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
Northport takes major step towards waterpark reality

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport took a major step in moving ahead with its planned water park. City leaders closed on an 11-acre site off Highway 82 West. The construction timeframe has yet to be determined, but city officials say there is no doubt it’s going to happen. City...
Big-box stores closing in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry. In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores. Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s...
ALABASTER, AL
I-59 expansion near Trussville set to begin in December

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting an update on that massive interstate widening project coming to the Trussville area. ALDOT is working to expand I-59 from four lanes to six from the I-459 junction to Chalkville Mountain Road. ALDOT originally hoped work would begin this month but now they...
