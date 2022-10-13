Woman wounded in downtown Sacramento shooting near Eighth and J Streets, police say

A woman was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Eighth and J streets in downtown Sacramento.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4:40 p.m. in the area about a block west of Cesar Chavez Plaza. The woman struck by gunfire was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to the Sacramento Police Department .

Police said the woman appeared to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. The suspect or suspects involved left the area before officers arrived. There was no suspect information available to release Wednesday evening.

Officers were investigating the circumstances involved in the shooting, police said.