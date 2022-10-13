ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Woman wounded in downtown Sacramento shooting near Eighth and J Streets, police say

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A woman was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Eighth and J streets in downtown Sacramento.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4:40 p.m. in the area about a block west of Cesar Chavez Plaza. The woman struck by gunfire was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to the Sacramento Police Department .

Police said the woman appeared to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. The suspect or suspects involved left the area before officers arrived. There was no suspect information available to release Wednesday evening.

Officers were investigating the circumstances involved in the shooting, police said.

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sacramento

Woman shot in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Police are investigating a shooting in Sacramento. The shooting happened just after 4:40 p.m. at 8th and J streets, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. A woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect or suspects fled the area. Police are investigating the incident.No further information has been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

