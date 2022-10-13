ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested

By Joe Gorchow
 3 days ago

Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested 04:41

MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday.

Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes.

"The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.

Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud.

On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest.

"He burglarized the house," said Golding.

"He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."

Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become executor of the estate on this Seabreeze Blvd. property in Fort Lauderdale worth more than a million dollars.

The court entered an order to give him an interest in the property.

The arrest report revealed Jones' "modus operandi was to seek out properties in some stage of foreclosure or distress."

Investigators believe he spearheads a group fraudulently trying to acquire 11 properties in Broward County worth more than nine million dollars.

Currently, concerning the 11 properties in question, Jones has only been charged on three counts on the Seabreeze Blvd. home, including Grand Theft in the first degree.

"Looking into the pattern of all the documents he filed with the clerk of courts," said Golding of the investigation.

"We saw a pattern that a lot of documents were fraudulent."

County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar says that's a common theme among title theft scammers.

"They try to pick on the most vulnerable properties and most vulnerable citizens," added Kiar.

"They are very smart people. They know exactly what they're doing. They know exactly who they're targeting."

In August 2021, Jones entered a condo building in Fort Lauderdale, targeting property for sale.

An arrest warrant reveals that he used fraudulent paperwork to access a victim's penthouse apartment.

A surveillance video image provided to us shows Jones at the front desk.

The arrest warrant states he then contacted "security personnel, presented him a fraudulent copy certificate title, a fraudulent receipt, and a fraudulent quitclaim deed for the property."

The victim, wanting to remain anonymous, shares what happened that night, August 24th, when he came home to find Jones and three others robbing his home.

"It was startling as can be," said the victim.

"You don't think until afterward you could have been shot and killed."

The victim tells us he has since moved out of the building.

The person adds the burglary stole his peace of mind.

"For the first five, six, seven months, you're waking up and wondering if someone's in your house," said the victim.

"I got 15 different security devices in my current place. Cameras were built into my doors. First time in my life, I'll be purchasing a gun."

Official documents show Jones was released on scene the very night of that crime.

He was eventually arrested and charged for the incident in January of this year.

But officials say he continued his criminal enterprise once released.

Kiar hopes his arrest deters others from title theft scams.

"Message is this; if anyone in Broward County is thinking of doing this, you're not welcome in this county," emphasized Kiar.

"We will work hard to put you in jail for a very long time because that's where you deserve to be."

Detectives add future arrests related to Jones' elaborate title theft scams are forthcoming.

