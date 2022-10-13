CPD search for driver in Irving Park hit-and-run that injured man, killed dog

Chicago police are piecing together pictures from surveillance cameras, trying to track down the car and driver that ran down Kurt Steiner and killed a young couple's rescue dog without ever stopping to help.

Steiner and his dog Echo were struck in Old Irving Park nearly two weeks ago. His wife Katie Jordan can still barely talk about it.

"Sometimes I still see everything in my head and he does too," she said through tears.

She's haunted by the image of Echo laying lifeless in the street and her husband crippled with pain.

"He said, 'I'm OK. Go to her please,' because she was like 15 feet down the road," Jordan recalled.

Steiner had taken Echo for a walk. As they followed the light and crosswalk across North Pulaski on Berteau, CPD said someone driving a Mercury Grand Marquis ran them down and didn't stop.

Chicago police released new photos of a car involved in a hit-and-run in Irving Park that injured a man and killed his dog in September.

"Now I'm just so heartbroken, and I'm angry because regardless of how you feel about dogs you left a person in the street and you didn't know whether or not he was dead," Jordan said. "I could be without a dog and I could be a widow and I've only been married for a year."

Steiner was seriously injured in the crash. Under the weight of her grief, Jordan is begging the still unknown driver for some remorse.

"More than anything in my life I need to find this person," she said. "We need to find them to heal. We need closure, we need justice."