ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

2022 Elections: DeKalb County Early Voting and Drop Box Locations

By Staff Report
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 3 days ago
Monday – Friday (Oct. 17 – Nov. 4) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturdays (Oct. 22 & 29) 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sundays (Oct. 23 & 30) noon – 5 p.m.

Advance Voting Locations Available October 17 – November 4

Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Road
Stone Mountain, Ga 30088

Dekalb Voter Registration & Elections Office **
4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300
Decatur, Ga 30032

Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Drive Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30317

North Dekalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Dr
Chamblee, Ga 30341

Briarwood Recreation **
2235 Briarwood Way Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30329

Gallery At South Dekalb (S. Dekalb Mall) **
2801 Candler Rd
Decatur, Ga 30034

Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club **
2994 Turner Hill Rd
Stonecrest, Ga 30038

County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road
Ellenwood, GA 30294

Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library **
5234 Lavista Road
Tucker, Ga 30084

Dunwoody Library **
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody, Ga 30338

Wesley Chapel Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road
Decatur, Ga 30034

Emory University
1599 Clifton Road
Atlanta, Ga 30322

Wade Walker YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Rd SW
Stone Mountain, GA 30088

** These locations also contain drop boxes (available during voting hours)

Additional Advance Voting Locations Only Available October 29 – November 4

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
2340 Clifton Springs Road
Decatur, Ga. 30034

Clarkston Library
951 N Indian Creek
Clarkston, Ga. 30321

Not all voting locations have drop boxes and they are now located inside of the designated Advance Voting Location. Drop boxes are only available during Advanced Voting hours and days. They are no longer available 24 hours and 7 days a week.

The post 2022 Elections: DeKalb County Early Voting and Drop Box Locations appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race. But the 37-year-old Atlanta businessman could help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Oliver is the third name on the ballot in the marquee matchup between Democratic Sen. […] The post Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors

Wednesday morning on the south interior steps of the Georgia State Capitol a group of Black men led by State Representative El-Mahdi Holly (District 111) addressed the media at a Black Men Vote rally. Early voting was top of mind when Holly said, “This is the time, this election cycle, that we all are together […] The post Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

ATLANTA – As the newly installed mayor of Atlanta, the Honorable Andre Dickens is excited to be hosting his first UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. with a reception and a program at 7 p.m., at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA. Mayor Dickens was elected […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

PSE Announces Key Leadership Additions to Just Energy Portfolio

ATLANTA — The Partnership for Southern Equity (PSE) is pleased to announce the addition of several key leaders to its Just Energy Portfolio. Together, they oversee and manage a team that will increase the operational focus and deployment towards advancing energy equity in Metropolitan Atlanta and the American South. Just Energy is PSE’s framework for […] The post PSE Announces Key Leadership Additions to Just Energy Portfolio appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker Ditches Georgia Senate Debate, Represented by ‘Empty Podium’

Herschel Walker failed to show up to the Georgia Senate debate featuring Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Libertarian Chase Oliver on Sunday and was represented instead by an empty podium. The Republican nominee, still feeling the pinch from Friday’s debate and the fallout over his “prop” badge, declined an invitation to the Atlanta Press Club forum. Under the club’s rules, he was represented by an empty podium. “Herschel Walker said ‘any time, any place’ but refused to show up tonight,” Warnock tweeted. “Looks like Herschel Walker was too afraid to return to the debate stage after Friday’s debate. That’s a shame because the people of Georgia deserve more.”“Mr. Walker will be represented by this empty podium” pic.twitter.com/YbhDrcKsW3— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2022 Read it at PBS News
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: tax talk in Elberton, drive-by shooting in Gainesville

The Athens Downtown Development Authority meets this afternoon. It’s a 2 o’clock session in the Gameday Building on West Broad Street in downtown Athens. There is tax talk today in Elberton, with Elbert County Commissioners holding a joint session with the Bowman City Council to talk about sharing and dividing sales tax revenues. The meeting is set for 5:30 at the Elbert County Government Complex in Elberton.
ATHENS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘I think character matters:’ Senator Warnock visits with ethnic press publishers days before debate, early voting begins

The Atlanta Voice publisher Janis Ware, Georgia Asian Times publisher Li Wong and Mundo Now publisher Rene Alegria all sat inside The Atlanta Voice studios on royal blue chairs with gold trim. The cameras were prepared to roll as the Chief Operating Officer Richard Dunn instructed the publishers on which cameras to look at when it was their turn to talk.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in semi-truck crash on Ga. State Route 20

CUMMING, Ga. - A fatal vehicle versus semi-truck collision killed a woman traveling along a Georgia highway Tuesday evening. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first to respond to the accident on Georgia Highway 20 near Lakeland Plaza. The woman's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was struck when...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Two Atlanta Women Arrested for Auto Break-Ins in Bartow

According to a press release from the city of Cartersville, over the past two weeks, the Cartersville Police Department received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins, with several reported at Pine Mountain and Sam Smith Park. On October 12, 2022, a CPD Patrol Officer observed suspicious activity near Pine Mountain and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Samantha Staves and Tera Fullove. A subsequent search of the vehicle, resulted in the recovery of stolen items from previous reported entering autos in Cartersville, and surrounding jurisdictions. Ms. Staves, 21 YOA, Atlanta, and Ms. Fullove, 24 YOA, Lithia Springs, were arrested and are being housed in the Bartow County Jail, pending a bond hearing. Both have been charged with multiple counts of Entering Auto with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Identity Fraud, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes and VGCSA- Possession of Schedule II Substance.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy