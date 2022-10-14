2022 Elections: DeKalb County Early Voting and Drop Box Locations
|Monday – Friday (Oct. 17 – Nov. 4)
|7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Saturdays (Oct. 22 & 29)
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Sundays (Oct. 23 & 30)
|noon – 5 p.m.
Advance Voting Locations Available October 17 – November 4
Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Road
Stone Mountain, Ga 30088
Dekalb Voter Registration & Elections Office **
4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300
Decatur, Ga 30032
Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Drive Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30317
North Dekalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Dr
Chamblee, Ga 30341
Briarwood Recreation **
2235 Briarwood Way Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30329
Gallery At South Dekalb (S. Dekalb Mall) **
2801 Candler Rd
Decatur, Ga 30034
Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club **
2994 Turner Hill Rd
Stonecrest, Ga 30038
County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road
Ellenwood, GA 30294
Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library **
5234 Lavista Road
Tucker, Ga 30084
Dunwoody Library **
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody, Ga 30338
Wesley Chapel Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road
Decatur, Ga 30034
Emory University
1599 Clifton Road
Atlanta, Ga 30322
Wade Walker YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Rd SW
Stone Mountain, GA 30088
** These locations also contain drop boxes (available during voting hours)
Additional Advance Voting Locations Only Available October 29 – November 4
Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
2340 Clifton Springs Road
Decatur, Ga. 30034
Clarkston Library
951 N Indian Creek
Clarkston, Ga. 30321
Not all voting locations have drop boxes and they are now located inside of the designated Advance Voting Location. Drop boxes are only available during Advanced Voting hours and days. They are no longer available 24 hours and 7 days a week.
