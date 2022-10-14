SportsZone (10-14-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The #5 OABCIG Falcons will host the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboys in this week’s SportsZone Game of the Week.

The Falcons come into this matchup winning four of their last five games. Leading the way for OABCIG is dual-threat quarterback Beckett DeJean. The senior has totaled over 1,900 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns this season for the 6-1 Falcons.

This is the second-ever meeting between these two teams, with OABCIG picking up the win last season in a 30-point victory.

Kick-off for the game is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday night at OABCIG.

RECAP : A defensive battle in the first half that saw the Cowboys force two interceptions while holding onto a 6-0 lead into halftime, OABCIG stayed true to their second half scoring surge. The Falcons rattled off 23 unanswered points in the 3rd quarter as DeJean totaled over 100 yards in the air and the ground en route to a 30-14 Falcons’ win and a 7-1 regular season finish heading into the 2A playoffs.

Iowa

8-Player

Audubon – 56

Woodbine – 48

Boyer Valley – 20

CAM – 58

St. Edmond – 35

G-T/R-A – 62

Harris-Lake Park – 68

North Iowa – 6

Kingsley-Pierson – 75

Siouxland Christian – 34

Glidden-Ralston – 6

Remsen-St. Mary’s – 61

Griswold – 16

West Harrison – 52

Class A

Alta-Aurelia – 14

Gehlen Catholic – 44

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 41

Akron-Westfield – 8

IKM-Manning – 39

Ogden – 20

Lawton-Bronson – 13

Logan-Magnolia – 48

MMCRU – 49

Sidney – 6

South O’Brien – 6

Hinton – 26

Westwood – 29

Tri-Center – 40

Woodbury Central – 56

Missouri Valley – 14

Class 1A

East Sac County – 21

West Monona – 16

MVAOCOU – 0

Treynor – 23

Ridge View – 28

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 7

Belmond-Klemme – 12

South Central Calhoun – 56

West Sioux – 68

Sioux Central – 0

Western Christian – 43

Emmetsburg – 10

Class 2A

OABCIG – 30

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – 14

Okoboji – 6

CL-G/LR – 62

Pocahontas – 26

Estherville Lincoln Central – 20

Sheldon – 8

Unity Christian – 30

Southeast Valley – 6

Spirit Lake – 24

West Lyon – 42

Cherokee Washington – 12

Class 3A

MOC-Floyd Valley – 28

BH/RV – 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 45

Bishop Heelan – 28

Sioux Center – 25

Carroll – 0

Class 4A

Denison-Schleswig – 7

Fort Dodge – 28

LeMars – 38

Spencer – 28

Webster City – 55

Storm Lake – 7

Class 5A

Sioux City North – 70

Sioux City West – 0

Nebraska

Class A

Norfolk – 13

North Platte – 24

Red Cloud – 48

Winnebago – 42

Class B

Omaha Nation – 0

Lower Brule – 48

Class C1

O’Neill – 21

West Point-Beemer – 16

Pierce – 48

Boone Central – 26

Class C2

Battle Creek – 42

West Holt – 6

Oakland-Craig – 49

North Bend Central – 12

Ponca – 7

Cedar Catholic – 54

Wayne – 14

Norfolk Catholic – 63

Class D1

GACC – 50

Bancroft-Rosalie – 13

Hartington-Newcastle – 45

Homer – 24

Tri County Northeast – 26

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 82

Lyons-Decatur Northeast – 0

Wisner-Pilger – 69

Stanton – 66

Pender – 25

Wakefield – 38

Crofton – 52

Class D2

Creighton – 20

Osmond – 6

Wausa – 38

Randolph – 14

South Dakota

11AA

Yankton – 7

Brookings – 29

Class 11A

Beresford – 22

Dakota Valley – 20

Vermillion – 28

Madison – 20

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan – 14

Elk-Point Jefferson – 28

