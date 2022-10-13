ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

94-year-old followed home 14 blocks from bank after money withdrawal admits error made

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UE6wn_0iWku1tZ00

A man who was robbed days before his 94th birthday believes he was targeted in a jugging crime in north Houston because of his age.

Now, Houston police are eager to find the suspects who took his money after a trip to the bank.

On Sept. 10, Lino Izaguirre drove himself to Chase Bank, where he withdrew $700 for bills, gas, and groceries. But his drive home turned dangerous when he says he was followed 14 blocks from the bank.

A neighbor's surveillance camera caught the suspect's car drive past his home and then turned around.

As Izaguirre got out of his car in the driveway at the 800 block of East 39th Street, two men jumped out of the vehicle, pinning him against his car. That's when one suspect reached into Izaguirre's pocket and took out the envelope with money.

"Behind the first guy, there was another person with a hammer in his left hand...and he did not say anything either," Izaguirre recalled.

Since the incident, Izaguirre said the one mistake he made that day was counting his cash in public.

"I sat down in front of him so I could count the money I had withdrawn. I saw it was correct. I put it in my pocket and I left," he said.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic men. One man was about 30 years old and weighs 180 pounds. The second suspect was between 35 and 40 years of age.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a dark-colored Lincoln SUV with no license plate.

Anyone with information is urged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Comments / 51

Geraldine Coleman
3d ago

This is absolutely ridiculous. So these idiots have nothing better to do with their miserable lives. Arrest them and send them to prison where they have no choice but to work for nothing. God bless this old man.

Reply(3)
38
Guest
3d ago

Cowards target the vulnerable... you cant try to intervene and help sometimes, they wont think and just shoot you for trying to save someone. Cold world!!! We need guns to defend ourselves but the number of guns on the streets have gotten out of control! And politics aren’t helping!

Reply
25
Carolyn White
2d ago

someone should teach him about paying his bills from quick pay.Hope they catch them and give them maximum sentence.Exploitation of the elderly is a federal crime

Reply(3)
16
