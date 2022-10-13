ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Pastrnak has a goal and 3 assists, Bruins beat Capitals 5-2

The Associated Press
3 days ago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckfl4_0iWkJfAj00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery wanted the Boston Bruins to show who they have, not who they don’t have, to start the season.

Turns out who they have, even missing two key players to injury for quite some time, is still pretty good.

David Pastrnak had a goal and three assists, captain Patrice Bergeron scored and Boston beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 om Wednesday night to give Montgomery a victory in his Bruins coaching debut. Bergeron got the puck for Montgomery after the final horn, a symbol of the first accomplishment in a long season.

“It’s going on the mantle, probably in my son’s room,” said Montgomery, who was working his first NHL game as a head coach since Dec. 7, 2019. “It feels great, but more importantly, we do this together. And it’s an honor to lead that group.”

Without winger Brad Marchand and No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy, whose absences were considered long term after offseason surgeries, the group still clicked a lot like the Bruins who made the playoffs each of the past six seasons.

It doesn’t hurt to have Pastrnak playing at his best: assisting on Bergeron’s power-play goal with the initial shot that turned into a juicy rebound and setting up Taylor Hall with a perfect pass into the middle of the ice to put Boston up 3-0. Washington scored twice before Pastrnak took the shot that turned into David Krejci’s sealing goal with 3:43 left.

“He’s growing each year,” said Krejci, who had a goal and two assists in his first game back in the NHL after playing last season in his native Czech Republic. “He’s just a world-class player. It’s crazy. That guy has no ceilings. He just keeps getting better.”

Krejci’s return to North America coincided with Bergeron coming back for a 19th season with the Bruins, which he got off to a nice start by scoring his 401st career goal.

Montgomery is back running an NHL bench less than three years after he was fired by the Dallas Stars for unprofessional conduct. He sought and received help for alcohol abuse, spent time as an assistant in St. Louis and is getting another chance with Boston.

Linus Ullmark, who figures to rotate starts with Jeremy Swayman in net for Boston, made 33 saves, including a flashy grab with his glove to rob Evgeny Kuznetsov early in the third period.

“He was awesome,” Montgomery said. “He battled hard. He fought for every rebound. He was really good for us.”

Darcy Kuemper struggled a bit in his Capitals debut less than three months since backstopping the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup. Kuemper allowed four goals on 29 shots, giving up a big rebound to Bergeron and getting beat five-hole along the ice by Pastrnak.

“Other than that, I felt pretty good about my game,” Kuemper said. “Obviously not happy with the result.”

Anthony Mantha and Conor Sheary scored for Washington, which went 0 for 4 on the power play. Captain Alex Ovechkin, the active leader in goals in season openers, had three shots on net but was held off the score sheet.

Coach Peter Laviolette acknowledged some disconnects in his team’s game, on the power play and beyond.

“We were disjointed, it seemed, for the first half of the game and when you wanted the puck to be there, it wasn’t,” Laviolette said. “We weren’t on the mark with the pass or we weren’t on the mark with positioning or we got outnumbered in a battle. Whatever it might be, we just weren’t clicking. We weren’t in sync.”

NOTES: Hampus Lindholm scored an empty-netter with 1:05 left. ... Montgomery had no update on forward Jake DeBrusk, who left the game after the second period. ... Czech F Jakub Lauko made his NHL debut for the Bruins wearing No. 94. It’s the highest number a player has worn in the nearly-100 year history of the Original Six franchise. ... Boston signed veteran defenseman Anton Stralman to a $1 million contract for the season, and he will be eligible to play when his work visa is settled.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in their home opener.

Capitals: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in the second half of a back to back for each team.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More
Related
NESN

Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT

Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
BOSTON, MA
The Detroit Free Press

Elmer Söderblom scores in NHL debut as Detroit Red Wings blank Canadiens, 3-0, in opener

The hard work the Detroit Red Wings put in over the past four weeks showed as they opened the 2022-23 season. Hosting their Original Six rival Montreal Canadiens Friday at Little Caesars Arena, the Wings played an up-tempo, in-your-face style that bodes well for their success. The new guys impressed — especially the biggest one — and fans were treated to an entertaining performance that ended with a 3-0 celebration.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Toronto faces Arizona in a non-conference matchup

Arizona Coyotes (0-2-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Arizona Coyotes in a non-conference matchup. Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record in home games last season. The Maple...
NHL
NESN

Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener

A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
BOSTON, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Washington, MA
NESN

Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts

Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?

The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play

Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Arizona visits Boston after Ritchie's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (1-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Boston Bruins after Nick Ritchie scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 28-14-2 in home games...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — It’s taken Matthew Tkachuk all but two games with the Florida Panthers to make his scoring and physical presence felt in the Eastern Conference. Two days after getting off 16 shot attempts and scoring an empty-net goal in a season-opening win over the New York Islanders, Tkachuk was difficult to contain in keying a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The 24-year-old acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with Calgary scored a goal, set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner and get under the Sabres’ collective skin. Sabres forward Alex Tuch exchanged shoves with Tkachuk in the first period after the Panthers forward took a run at defenseman Henri Jokiharju. And the game ended with players squaring off, including Dylan Cozens getting penalized for roughing for taking on Tkachuk.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Justin Holl, Ilya Samsonov help Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Holl scored with 1:55 left and Ilya Samsonov stepped in to stop 25 shots in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former...
NHL
The Associated Press

Stone, Kadri lead Flames to 4-3 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists and Nazem Kadri added a goal and an assist in Calgary’s four-goal first period, and the Flames held on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Saturday night. Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary,...
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins' depth shining bright after starting new season with two wins

BOSTON -- Bruins players and management raved about the team's depth at Media Day earlier this week. That excitement and optimism, at least through the first two games of the 2022-23 NHL season, has been warranted. After the Bruins' top players -- primarily David Krejci (one goal, two assists) and...
BOSTON, MA
WKBW-TV

Sabres fall short against Panthers 4-3

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell just short in a 4-3 contest to the reigning NHL Presidents' Trophy winner Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center. The first period much like the opener for the Buffalo Sabres started off slow. The Panthers outpaced the shots on...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Barbashev and Neighbours goals lift Blues over Blue Jackets

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and his St. Louis teammates were itching to finally get out on the ice. Once they did, they made the most of the opportunity. Neighbours and Ivan Barbashev scored 20 seconds apart in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help the Blues to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Vladimir Tarasenko tallied twice for St. Louis, which was the last of the NHL’s 32 teams to open its season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. “I haven’t been in a game like that I don’t think in my career. I’m glad I can check that one off the box with a win. Hopefully never have to win one like that again,” Petersen said. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists and Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season for Minnesota, which has allowed 14 goals in losing its first two games. Jake Middleton, Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek and Sam Steel also scored.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Was Major Flaw For Celtics Revealed During Preseason?

The Boston Celtics have obvious terrific high-end talent, and are possibly even deeper than last year due to the addition of Malcolm Brogdon this offseason. But despite looking at times like the NBA Finals favorite they are billed to be, the Celtics also revealed a major flaw during their four-game preseason, which could be their Achilles hell until at least Robert Williams returns.
BOSTON, MA
