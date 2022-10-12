SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A documentary by a Savannah State University literature professor will be shown for the first time in Savannah tonight. It’s the story of a young woman with Down Syndrome, who is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls and Matthew McConaughey and every summer for the past six years has written and performed a different play bringing those three themes together in her home town of Iron River, Michigan.

