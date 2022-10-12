Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
INTERVIEW: Actor Shemar Moore discusses show S.W.A.T.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Actor Shemar Moore spoke with our Sam Bauman ahead of tonight’s episode of S.W.A.T. on CBS. Moore plays Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr. S.W.A.T. airs Friday nights on WTOC at 8 p.m.
“Iron Family” documentary premieres Friday night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A documentary by a Savannah State University literature professor will be shown for the first time in Savannah tonight. It’s the story of a young woman with Down Syndrome, who is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls and Matthew McConaughey and every summer for the past six years has written and performed a different play bringing those three themes together in her home town of Iron River, Michigan.
Georgia native plays alongside Keith Urban after suffering brain damage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this week we introduced you to Destiny Rhodes. Destiny suffered brain damage as a child and as a result dealt with cognitive impairments, like regular seizures and a struggle to communicate most of her life. That is until she discovered Keith Urban’s music which she...
Tybee community celebrating the island’s 135th Birthday
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday is a special day for Tybee as the community celebrates the island’s 135th birthday!. Everyone was invited out to Memorial Park to enjoy cupcakes and activities to celebrate the wonderful things that Tybee has accomplished in its 135 years. Tybee was incorporated on...
Rescue Me Friday: Kain
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Big dogs can be just as friendly and playful as little dogs. You just have to be ready for one. Nina Schulze is the adoption manager for the Humane Society For Greater Savannah. She brought Kain in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.
“Night in the Garden” masquerade ball happening tonight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight is a chance to raise some money for the United Way of the Coastal Empire and have a little fun while you’re at it. You’re invited to the Kehoe Iron Works Building at the Trustees Garden of “Night in the Garden”. The...
Fort Pulaski birthday celebration this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski was almost 100 years old already when it was proclaimed a National Monument. Saturday, you can help celebrate the 98th anniversary of that designation with tours, cannon firings and even a little baseball. Joel Cadoff is the services program manager at Fort Pulaski, he...
Memorial set up outside of toddler’s home as investigation continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County police say they don’t expect to be out searching for little Quinton Simon’s body today through Sunday. Police have said they believe Quinton is dead, and they’re continuing to gather and analyze evidence. Not just people living in the area but...
Records reveal history of toddler’s mother
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County toddler who has been missing for over a week now is believed to be dead. Chatham County Police say the evidence they have gathered led them to this decision. The one-year-old’s mother Leilani Simon is also now the prime suspect. While Leilani...
Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday. Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses. No injuries were reported. They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire. Stick...
Emily’s Trick or Treat coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation will bring Halloween fun to children at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital in Savannah, while continuing to raise money and awareness with their first Emily’s Trick or Treat Event in Savannah this weekend. Katheryn Owens, of...
World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighbors and loved ones of a Statesboro World War II veteran gathered with him this afternoon to celebrate his birthday. One resident at Bethany proves the old saying “you’re only as old as you feel”. At 102 years of age, Mr. Eule Akins...
One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Vendors prepare for the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Gates opened at the 23rd annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. There 30 vendors just for food alone. And with 20,000 people expected over the course of this three day festival, these vendors say they had to bring a lot of food. From grilling to chopping,...
Students with special needs get early access to Ogeechee Seafood Festival
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Fest is now officially underway. It’s a three-day event highlighting seafood and featuring live music and entertainment. Even though gates here didn’t open until 5 p.m. this evening, organizers opened the doors a little early this afternoon for Bryan County...
Shelters opening extra bed space as homeless camp closes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People in the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah were evicted at 1 o’clock this afternoon. As folks were forced out of the place they call home, the city says partner organizations like the Salvation Army and Union Mission opened up extra bed space to accommodate them.
Date set for Alex Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A date has been set for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son. Paul and Maggie Murdaugh died on June 7, 2021 at their Colleton County property. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the murder trial would start...
‘The Early Years’ exhibit at Savannah State University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new art exhibit is now open on the campus of Savannah State University with a companion exhibit at the Telfair Museums Jepson Center downtown. It pays tribute to an important figure in the school’s past. Peggy Blood, a professor of Fine Arts, Humanities and...
Liberty Co. teacher recognized as teacher of the year by Air and Space Forces Association
HINEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A teacher in Liberty County is out of this world! At least, her teaching style is. A gifted resources teacher at Frank Long Elementary is being recognized for her dedication to teaching about outer space and other STEM topics. Mrs. Becky Busby has been bringing space...
Local restaurant prepares for big weekend at Ogeechee Seafood Festival
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ogeechee Seafood is three days of food, entertainment and nonstop fun. While getting ready for this weekend is no easy task one local restaurant owner we spoke with says it’s always more than worth it. For Bubba’s Bistro owner Mark Thomas, the Ogeechee...
