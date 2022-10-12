ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

“Iron Family” documentary premieres Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A documentary by a Savannah State University literature professor will be shown for the first time in Savannah tonight. It’s the story of a young woman with Down Syndrome, who is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls and Matthew McConaughey and every summer for the past six years has written and performed a different play bringing those three themes together in her home town of Iron River, Michigan.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia native plays alongside Keith Urban after suffering brain damage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this week we introduced you to Destiny Rhodes. Destiny suffered brain damage as a child and as a result dealt with cognitive impairments, like regular seizures and a struggle to communicate most of her life. That is until she discovered Keith Urban’s music which she...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee community celebrating the island’s 135th Birthday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday is a special day for Tybee as the community celebrates the island’s 135th birthday!. Everyone was invited out to Memorial Park to enjoy cupcakes and activities to celebrate the wonderful things that Tybee has accomplished in its 135 years. Tybee was incorporated on...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Kain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Big dogs can be just as friendly and playful as little dogs. You just have to be ready for one. Nina Schulze is the adoption manager for the Humane Society For Greater Savannah. She brought Kain in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

“Night in the Garden” masquerade ball happening tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight is a chance to raise some money for the United Way of the Coastal Empire and have a little fun while you’re at it. You’re invited to the Kehoe Iron Works Building at the Trustees Garden of “Night in the Garden”. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fort Pulaski birthday celebration this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski was almost 100 years old already when it was proclaimed a National Monument. Saturday, you can help celebrate the 98th anniversary of that designation with tours, cannon firings and even a little baseball. Joel Cadoff is the services program manager at Fort Pulaski, he...
PULASKI, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry O'connell
wtoc.com

Records reveal history of toddler’s mother

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County toddler who has been missing for over a week now is believed to be dead. Chatham County Police say the evidence they have gathered led them to this decision. The one-year-old’s mother Leilani Simon is also now the prime suspect. While Leilani...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday. Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses. No injuries were reported. They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire. Stick...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Emily’s Trick or Treat coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation will bring Halloween fun to children at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital in Savannah, while continuing to raise money and awareness with their first Emily’s Trick or Treat Event in Savannah this weekend. Katheryn Owens, of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighbors and loved ones of a Statesboro World War II veteran gathered with him this afternoon to celebrate his birthday. One resident at Bethany proves the old saying “you’re only as old as you feel”. At 102 years of age, Mr. Eule Akins...
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Love#The Love Boat#New Cbs#The Real Love Boat#Cbs#Wtoc S Afternoon Break
wtoc.com

One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Vendors prepare for the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Gates opened at the 23rd annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. There 30 vendors just for food alone. And with 20,000 people expected over the course of this three day festival, these vendors say they had to bring a lot of food. From grilling to chopping,...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Shelters opening extra bed space as homeless camp closes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People in the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah were evicted at 1 o’clock this afternoon. As folks were forced out of the place they call home, the city says partner organizations like the Salvation Army and Union Mission opened up extra bed space to accommodate them.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wtoc.com

Date set for Alex Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A date has been set for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son. Paul and Maggie Murdaugh died on June 7, 2021 at their Colleton County property. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the murder trial would start...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

‘The Early Years’ exhibit at Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new art exhibit is now open on the campus of Savannah State University with a companion exhibit at the Telfair Museums Jepson Center downtown. It pays tribute to an important figure in the school’s past. Peggy Blood, a professor of Fine Arts, Humanities and...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy