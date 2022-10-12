ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darrin Henson: How the Talented Choreographer, Actor & Author Has Stood the Test of Time

Darrin Henson is the definition of a multi-hyphenate, someone whose talents can hardly be boxed into any one genre or article. Whether he’s choreographing, acting, directing, producing, or even writing his own book as an established author, the Bronx, New York native has been blessing the entertainment industry for over three decades… and he continues to make history.
Malibu Babie: From Co-Producing For Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion To Releasing Her Own SIngle “IBTC”

Malibu Babie is having one of the best years of her career, having worked with two of hip-hop’s biggest female artists: co-producing Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” along with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Her.” Both records continue to chart and break history, and the fact she gets to work with both superstars is nothing short of a blessing.
