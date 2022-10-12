Read full article on original website
“Tyler Perry’s Zatima” interview with Crystal Renee Hayslett and Devale Ellis
“Tyler Perry’s Zatima” follows popular “Sistas” characters Zac (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. In Sistas, Fatima works as an assistant at a law company and Zac is an ex-convict trying to rebuild his life...
Darrin Henson: How the Talented Choreographer, Actor & Author Has Stood the Test of Time
Darrin Henson is the definition of a multi-hyphenate, someone whose talents can hardly be boxed into any one genre or article. Whether he’s choreographing, acting, directing, producing, or even writing his own book as an established author, the Bronx, New York native has been blessing the entertainment industry for over three decades… and he continues to make history.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Scrappy’s Mom Is About to Be a Major Problem for Raq
Raq has let her ambitions and paranoia drive her in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2. Now Scrappy's mother is going to be a problem for her.
Malibu Babie: From Co-Producing For Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion To Releasing Her Own SIngle “IBTC”
Malibu Babie is having one of the best years of her career, having worked with two of hip-hop’s biggest female artists: co-producing Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” along with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Her.” Both records continue to chart and break history, and the fact she gets to work with both superstars is nothing short of a blessing.
