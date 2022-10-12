ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Star Jeremy Rosado Releases New Song ‘Believe You Will’

The Voice Season 21 artist Jeremy Rosado has released his first new single since signing a record deal with Capitol Christian Music Group earlier this year. The soulful worship song is called “Believe You Will.”. Jeremy Rosado Releases Song ‘Believe You Will’. “Believe You Will” shows off Rosado’s...
TheWrap

‘The Masked Singer': Ken Jeong Auditions for ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ on Andrew Lloyd Webber Night (Exclusive Video)

Ken Jeong is really getting into character for Andrew Lloyd Webber night on “The Masked Singer.”. In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap ahead of Wednesday night’s episode, the judge takes the stage to audition for “The Phantom of the Opera” in front of the English composer himself. He even dressed in costume for the occasion, with the iconic white masquerade mask and a black cape.
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Returns to Disney+ With Two Night Special, Stars’ Stories Week

Dancing With The Stars will celebrate a two-night special in the week of October 17. Themes, song, and dances have already been revealed for the upcoming two episodes. Be prepared for not one, but two eliminations in the upcoming week. What To Expect On DWTS Stars’ Stories Week. The...
ETOnline.com

Kelly Ripa on Who She'd Want to Co-Host 'Live' Besides Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa has worked with several co-hosts in her reign on daytime TV, most recently Ryan Seacrest, who sits alongside her for Live With Kelly and Ryan. Seacrest, 47, joined the show in 2017 following Michael Strahan's feud-filled exit, and the pair seem to get along well. But on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Ripa, 51, was asked by some fans who her second picks for co-host were at the time.
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama

That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
People

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate 'Remarkable' Twins Harper and Gideon's Birthday

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's twins celebrate their golden birthdays as they turn 12 on Oct. 12 Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's twins are celebrating their golden birthday. On Wednesday, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott turned 12 years old, marking the special occasion where they turn the age of their date of birth (Oct. 12). The Uncoupled star, 49, shared sweet pictures hugging each of his kids on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption reflecting on the major milestone moment. "Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the...
Us Weekly

Brian Austin Green Claps Back at Ex Vanessa Marcil Over Alleged Custody Claims: ‘Facts Is Facts’

Not having it. Brian Austin Green clapped back after he found out that ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil was making statements about their custody arrangement. “I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, October 13. “How was I the Respondent then??? #factsisfacts #thetruthshallsetyoufree.”
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan

While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
InsideHook

Listen to a Long-Lost Queen Song

It’s been over 30 years since we lost Freddie Mercury, so any previously unheard vocals of his that are unearthed are a rare treat at this point — and fortunately for Queen fans, we’ve got just that. “Face It Alone” is a long-lost Queen track originally recorded three years prior to Mercury’s death, during the 1988 sessions for the band’s album The Miracle.
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury

In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
msn.com

Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jeffrey Wright Cast in Atrabilious

The cast of Atrabilious, the sophomore feature by 18-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker, is taking shape with some heavyweight acting talent confirmed as joining the cast. Deadline reports the student filmmaker has added some serious acting talent to his latest film. Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright have hopped aboard the project, which is now in the process of wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of actors Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot the film with A-list acting talent in New York City on a minuscule budget, not dissimilar to his debut feature, Forty Winks.
