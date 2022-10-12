Read full article on original website
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE — Host Tyra Banks slams show for major change ahead of tonight’s episode
AHEAD of tonight's new episode, Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has blasted the show for a major change. The Dancing With The Stars host said that she cannot drink anything due to no commercial breaks, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. Tyra was...
The Masked Singer US season 8: who was unmasked, next episode, new format and everything we know
The Masked Singer season 8 returns this fall with new celebrity guests and bigger, bolder costumes.
‘The Voice’ Star Jeremy Rosado Releases New Song ‘Believe You Will’
The Voice Season 21 artist Jeremy Rosado has released his first new single since signing a record deal with Capitol Christian Music Group earlier this year. The soulful worship song is called “Believe You Will.”. Jeremy Rosado Releases Song ‘Believe You Will’. “Believe You Will” shows off Rosado’s...
‘The Masked Singer': Ken Jeong Auditions for ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ on Andrew Lloyd Webber Night (Exclusive Video)
Ken Jeong is really getting into character for Andrew Lloyd Webber night on “The Masked Singer.”. In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap ahead of Wednesday night’s episode, the judge takes the stage to audition for “The Phantom of the Opera” in front of the English composer himself. He even dressed in costume for the occasion, with the iconic white masquerade mask and a black cape.
‘DWTS’ Returns to Disney+ With Two Night Special, Stars’ Stories Week
Dancing With The Stars will celebrate a two-night special in the week of October 17. Themes, song, and dances have already been revealed for the upcoming two episodes. Be prepared for not one, but two eliminations in the upcoming week. What To Expect On DWTS Stars’ Stories Week. The...
Jeopardy!’s Mayim Balik reveals producers demanded she change her behavior while hosting game show
JEOPARDY!'S Mayim Bialik has revealed one thing producers demand of her while hosting the game show. Mayim, 46, and her co-host, Ken Jennings, 48, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to discuss the future of the game show. The duo sat down with ABC news correspondent, T.J. Holmes, to...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photo of His Eldest Son Kassius From the Set of Their Film
Like father, like son. Brian Austin Green shared a rare photo of his eldest son, Kassius Marcil-Green, from the set of their new film project. "Another one of Kass and I from the set of Rufus," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 13, alongside a snapshot of him and […]
Kelly Ripa on Who She'd Want to Co-Host 'Live' Besides Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa has worked with several co-hosts in her reign on daytime TV, most recently Ryan Seacrest, who sits alongside her for Live With Kelly and Ryan. Seacrest, 47, joined the show in 2017 following Michael Strahan's feud-filled exit, and the pair seem to get along well. But on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Ripa, 51, was asked by some fans who her second picks for co-host were at the time.
Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama
That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out After Final ‘Chicago P.D.’ Episode Airs: ‘I Left It All Out There’
Is this the end? Jesse Lee Soffer addressed his exit from Chicago P.D. after Jay Halstead made the difficult decision to move on. "I left it all out there for this one. Episode 1003 of Chicago PD, 'A Good Man' airs tonight at 10/9 central on NBC. Who’s watching with me?" the actor, 38, captioned […]
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate 'Remarkable' Twins Harper and Gideon's Birthday
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's twins celebrate their golden birthdays as they turn 12 on Oct. 12 Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's twins are celebrating their golden birthday. On Wednesday, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott turned 12 years old, marking the special occasion where they turn the age of their date of birth (Oct. 12). The Uncoupled star, 49, shared sweet pictures hugging each of his kids on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption reflecting on the major milestone moment. "Twelve years old today. Harper and Gideon are, without question, the...
Brian Austin Green Claps Back at Ex Vanessa Marcil Over Alleged Custody Claims: ‘Facts Is Facts’
Not having it. Brian Austin Green clapped back after he found out that ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil was making statements about their custody arrangement. “I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, October 13. “How was I the Respondent then??? #factsisfacts #thetruthshallsetyoufree.”
‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan
While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
Listen to a Long-Lost Queen Song
It’s been over 30 years since we lost Freddie Mercury, so any previously unheard vocals of his that are unearthed are a rare treat at this point — and fortunately for Queen fans, we’ve got just that. “Face It Alone” is a long-lost Queen track originally recorded three years prior to Mercury’s death, during the 1988 sessions for the band’s album The Miracle.
Dahmer crew member says Netflix show is “one of the worst” she’s worked on
A production assistant on Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer series has opened up about her negative experience on the set of the show, describing it as “one of the worst” she’s worked on as a person of color. The new Jeffrey Dahmer dramatized Netflix series by Ryan Murphy,...
Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury
In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jeffrey Wright Cast in Atrabilious
The cast of Atrabilious, the sophomore feature by 18-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker, is taking shape with some heavyweight acting talent confirmed as joining the cast. Deadline reports the student filmmaker has added some serious acting talent to his latest film. Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright have hopped aboard the project, which is now in the process of wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of actors Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot the film with A-list acting talent in New York City on a minuscule budget, not dissimilar to his debut feature, Forty Winks.
‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers Indicate 1 Castaway Quits Late in the Game
Leaks from 'Survivor' Season 43 claim that one castaway chooses to leave the game at a point later in the season.
'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Spot Clue Lucas Adams' Mom Will Be Revealed Very Soon
"Okay I really want to know which sister is Lucas's mom," wrote one "Grey's Anatomy" fan after the latest dramatic episode.
