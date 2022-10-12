CONCERT REVIEW: Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers + More Lift Spirits, Raise Millions at ‘Kentucky Rising’ Benefit Show

Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
WKYT talks to 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is in the books. This year WKYT was a proud partner with St. Jude in efforts to raise money for the lifesaving work that happens at the Memphis hospital day in and day out. The winner of this year’s dream...
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
Kentucky Native, Oscar Nominee to Play George Jones in New Miniseries
I've noticed a relative proliferation of biopics over the last few years. I don't know if it's because, all of a sudden, restrictions (whatever they may have been) were lifted. Who knows? But over the last few years, we've seen big-screen treatments of the lives of Freddie Mercury, Elton John, Tammy Faye Bakker, James Brown, Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee, and Moms Mabley (well, that was a play adaptation, so that may not count in this context).
Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky
Big Blue Madness is yet to get underway, but the Wildcats have already landed a big-time recruit who's in attendance at Rupp Arena tonight. Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star center and the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to Kentucky. Bradshaw joins Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard ...
aseaofblue.com
UK visiting in-state star Jasper Johnson
Since arriving at Kentucky, John Calipari has thrived at recruiting the best players in the country. At times, that has come at the expense of not recruiting in-state prospects, which has frustrated many fans. Let’s be honest, Kentucky doesn’t produce many top-25 prospects. In fact, dating back to...
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
WTOK-TV
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wilderness for the first time
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.
wymt.com
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. He updated Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to Eastern Kentucky flooding.
WLWT 5
Kentucky man wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket: 'I'm just amazed'
A Louisville man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $500,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. "I never imagined this would ever be me. I’m just amazed," he told lottery officials. On Monday night, while taking a break at work, he walked to the Circle K on Mud Lane to...
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky update for October 13
Here's what was discussed in Governor Beshear's Team Kentucky update on October 13
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky’s drought area increases after dry week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued Thursday, shows Kentucky’s drought area increasing, due to little or no precipitation recorded for the seven-day period that ended on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 report saw the area of Kentucky experiencing no drought condition shrink from 34.15%...
Kentucky man accused of illegal caviar sell
A man is being charged with the conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and roe that were taken in violation of Kentucky law.
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
WKYT 27
EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year is being honored by the university they attended and gave so much back to. Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at Eastern Kentucky University. The Hagers made Richmond their home...
Abortion question on Kentucky’s Nov. 8 ballot may be confusing, but it becomes clearer when you look at the possible outcomes
FRANKFORT, Ky. – What would it mean if Kentucky voters changed the state constitution Nov. 8 to say that nothing in the document shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion, or funding of it?. It means Kentucky judges would not be allowed to find in...
