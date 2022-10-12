From 2019 to 2021, MIT Sloan School of Management had the highest growth in MBA application volume of any M7 school, and among the highest of any business school anywhere. As part of its Class of 2024 profile released Thursday (October 13), the Sloan School reports that MBA applications in the 2021-2022 cycle returned to pre-pandemic levels, down more than 1,700 apps from last year to 5,349. That’s almost a 25% drop, the steepest loss of any top-25 B-school for which data has been reported.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO