Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Brian Khan, U.C. Berkeley (Haas)
Fun Fact About Yourself: Before deciding on going to film school, I thought about studying actuarial sciences. I studied classical Piano for 10+ years. I’ve performed in two live-singing drag shows under the name Guava Goddess. Undergraduate School and Major:. Undergrad: University of Windsor (Canada). Major: BA[H] Digital Journalism...
How to find and champion employees who are changemakers
Business has to meet the evolving needs of the workforce, demanding a new level of adaptation and agility from leaders. But change can be scary, and we often find ourselves averse to things that feel unfamiliar.
BBC
AI tools fail to reduce recruitment bias - study
Artificially intelligent hiring tools do not reduce bias or improve diversity, researchers say in a study. "There is growing interest in new ways of solving problems such as interview bias," the Cambridge University researchers say, in the journal Philosophy and Technology. The use of AI is becoming widespread - but...
America's wokest degree! Wharton business school offers $118,000 per year course in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
The Wharton School of Business, a wing of the University of Pennsylvania and Donald Trump's alma-mater, is now offering the wokest degree possible by allowing students to major in Diversity, Equality and Inclusion. A year's tuition in one of Wharton's master's programs will set you back a cool $118,000. The...
Poets and Quants
MBA Class Of 2024: Apps To MIT Sloan Down By A Quarter
From 2019 to 2021, MIT Sloan School of Management had the highest growth in MBA application volume of any M7 school, and among the highest of any business school anywhere. As part of its Class of 2024 profile released Thursday (October 13), the Sloan School reports that MBA applications in the 2021-2022 cycle returned to pre-pandemic levels, down more than 1,700 apps from last year to 5,349. That’s almost a 25% drop, the steepest loss of any top-25 B-school for which data has been reported.
nftplazas.com
Entrepreneur Turns Rejection Letters into NFTs
Within entrepreneurship circles, there is constant advice about turning your rejections into opportunities and making the best of them. Well, it seems one Seattle-based entrepreneur Rebekah Bastian took this advice quite literally. On October 12, 2022, Bastian released an NFT collection that is made up entirely of rejection letters received...
abovethelaw.com
ClioCon Celebrates Client Organization In The Least Organized Hotel On Earth
It’s also a retcon. The story of the muse may sound great, but Clio CEO Jack Newton told me at this week’s Clio Cloud Conference that the name began as a temporary placeholder, a portmanteau of “Client Organizer” that no one really loved at first. Over...
Black Woman Heads Product Inclusion and Equity Team For Google
Major companies have been expanding their efforts with teams focusing on inclusion and equity. Annie Jean-Baptiste, head of product inclusion and equity at Google, works at the tech company to ensure underrepresented or marginalized users are being considered when building products for the mass market. With a focus on internal culture and representation, Jean-Baptiste reportedly started her role in product inclusion and equity around six years ago with 20% ownership of the project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do Leaders Really Need Emotional Intelligence?
Knowing how to get your job done makes you a good specialist, but still not an effective leader. If you want to inspire, move your team forward, and perform effectively yourself, you’re going to need a high EQ or a high level of emotional intelligence. Emotional intelligence is the...
News-Medical.net
Working alongside robots may increase job burnout and workplace incivility
Working alongside robots may contribute to job burnout and workplace incivility, but self-affirmation techniques could help alleviate fears about being replaced by these machines, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. Researchers found that workers in the U.S. and parts of Asia feel job insecurity from robots, even...
ajmc.com
Experts Discuss Innovations in Care Delivery, Technology Driving Integration of Patient-Centric Value Frameworks
Two stakeholders from Avalere Health discuss the utility of patient-centric value frameworks for equitable health care delivery, as well as challenges and strategies regarding its implementation at Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2022. The shift to patient-centric value frameworks from traditional payment systems continues to be burdened by inadequate...
