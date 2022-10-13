ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore, Dan Cox meet in first and only televised debate

By Paul Gessler
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

Gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore, Dan Cox meet in first and only televised debate 02:30

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Maryland gubernatorial hopefuls Wes Moore and Dan Cox made their respective pitches to voters Wednesday in the first—and only scheduled—television debate.

Moore, a Democrat, holds a significant lead in the latest polls. A Washington Post-UMD Poll shows he leads Cox by 32 points.

"I think the sharpest contrast would be between safety and the fear of being on the streets of Baltimore," Cox told WJZ after the debate, charging Moore with wanting to defund the police.

Moore denied the "defund" accusation, pointing out he has the endorsement of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police.

"My opponent has a real issue with democracy. This is still a person who will not acknowledge the results of the 2020 election," Moore told WJZ.

The debate, which airs on MPT, WBAL-TV, and WRC-TV at 7 p.m. Wednesday, featured questions about abortion, vaccines, climate change, inflation, LGBTQ+ youth, the racial wealth gap, and democracy itself.

Moore took the crowded Democratic primary by leading former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by about 10 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by about 17 points.

An author, military veteran, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO, Moore first gained recognition for his 2010 bestselling memoir, "The Other Wes Moore."

In the GOP primary, Cox, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated former commerce secretary Kelly Schulz, Gov. Larry Hogan's handpicked successor.

An election denier who has taken a series of hardline conservative positions, Cox represents the 4th District in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Hogan has called Cox a "QAnon whack job" and said he won't back his own party's nominee.

Moore and Cox are set to appear at a forum at Coppin State University Sunday afternoon, per event organizers.

Election Day is Nov.  8.

Justme
2d ago

I don't know if Moore is racist, but I do not think he's the right person for Maryland or as a Governor. He reminds me of a polished Brandon Scott. I'm not a fan of Cox but it was very obvious that the mediator favored Moore, and gave less air time to Cox. Moore did however, pass on being first to comment (kudos to him), so Cox could finish his statement. According to Cox, he still had time on the clock, when the announcer cut him off. Overall, if Cox didn't have Trump supporting him, and the far-right MAGA, he would get my vote. I believe Moore, in my opinion, did not focused on everybody, and I heard a lot of partially, on Moore's part, compared to Cox. There was so much 'he's lying" from both of them, I didn't know who to believe. Neither candidates are right for Maryland. Unfortunately we're stuck with them. We need to hear more debates televised, before the election. One hour did not allow me to form a positive opinion from either of them. This is a very frustrating election.

Guest
2d ago

Wes made it clear that he will not represent you as a Marylanders if you do not fit into a special interest category.

jim
2d ago

That seem less like a debate and more like political theater for the Democrat party I think citizens of Maryland should just pick up the local newspaper and read and they will see the results of democrat policies from the last 50 years definitely definitely time to change course

