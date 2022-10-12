NEWS RELEASE

October 12, 2022

Preschool Yoga Story Time

The City of Santa Maria Public Library invites children and caregivers to a morning of Preschool Yoga Story Time, Friday, October 21st at 11:00 a.m. in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater. The Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Bring a yoga mats or borrow one from the Library. This program is open to children ages 3-5 with caregivers present. Registration is required and can be completed online through the Library’s events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary. Hours of operation and more information about the Library and its resources are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services division, (805) 925-0994 extension 8564.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Kaela Villalobos, Librarian II

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 extension 8564

Email Address: libraryyouth@cityofsantamaria.org