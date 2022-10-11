Read full article on original website
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
One good thing about this bear market is that it's giving you opportunities to buy stocks at lower prices than they've been trading at in years. And if you're picking dividend-paying stocks, that generally will mean their yields will be much higher than normal, too. For example, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)...
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn
When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
Want to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? Take a Look at This Unstoppable Stock
Mix rising interest rates, surging inflation, corporate layoffs, and consumers that are increasingly struggling to pay for basic necessities, and you get the ingredients for a potential economic downturn. In fact, in the first two quarters of 2022, the U.S. economy posted negative GDP growth, which is the technical definition of a recession.
These 3 Stocks Underperformed the Market This Year. Is Now the Time to Buy?
One of the most out-of-favor sectors in the stock market this year is the mortgage space. We saw major lenders go bankrupt or close up shop as volume fell off a cliff. Mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), which invest in debt, not property, have also been sold off as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates. The damage is widespread.
Could Aurora Cannabis Stock Make You Richer in 2023?
With a bear market in full swing, now just might be the time to invest in fallen growth stocks like Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Its shares collapsed by more than 70% in the last six months alone, and there's no indication that the downtrend is reversing. That makes a purchase...
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The growth-centric Nasdaq Composite index delivered a 500% return between 2011 and 2021. The sell-off this year has given back a third of those gains. But while a bear market is never fun to live through, it often provides incredible buying opportunities. The safest way to invest in a bear...
Why Amyris Stock Tumbled This Week
One of the more interesting biotech stocks on the scene, next-generation materials maker Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS), wasn't very inspiring for investors this week. The company's share price plummeted by 16% over the period, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on the back of a new financing effort.
Investors in REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) have made a return of 15% over the past three years
Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. That's what has happened with the REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) share price. It's up 15% over three years, but that is below the market return. At least the stock price is up over the last year, albeit only by 0.7%.
What's Going on With Tesla Stock?
It's never a dull time analyzing Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. The innovative electric-car company always seems to have something interesting going on. In this video, we take a beginner-friendly walk-through of Tesla's second-quarter earnings transcript. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 14, 2022. The video was published...
3 Stocks That Could Sabotage Your Portfolio
Every investor wants to avoid stocks that could damage a portfolio. In a bull market, it's easy to own growth stocks and watch them rise, but bear markets are much more difficult to invest in, and the risk of a blowup is much higher. Now, with a recession looming, some...
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Investors are hyper-concerned about the country falling into a recession in the next year or so. That worry is the key reason why markets are down so sharply in 2022 despite some encouraging unemployment and wage numbers through midyear. Given this concern, it's likely that the best returns will go to investors who can extend their time horizons further than most of Wall Street. That superpower is more valuable during a bear market like this when concerns over the short-term dominate headlines.
5 Stocks That Turned a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million
If there were a reliable way to predict which growth stocks are on their way to hundredfold returns, we'd all be millionaires already. Most of our portfolios are considerably less than $1 million because there just isn't a discernable combination of factors that allows us to predict monster-sized gains with complete accuracy.
Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?
It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. After a two-year boom during the pandemic, concerns about rising interest rates, a possible recession, and inflated valuations have wiped away most of those gains. However, long-term investors know that stock market sell-offs can be buying opportunities, so it makes sense to...
Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Investors were surprised by the big rally in the stock market on Thursday, but Friday brought another dose of reality and disappointment. After having posted monumental gains despite high readings on inflation, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) closed at its worst level of the year, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gave up most of their advances from earlier in the week.
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
The prices of lumber have been more volatile than usual following the outbreak of COVID-19. And that has consequences for the largest home improvement retailer in the U.S. Recently, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has thrived as folks have been taking on new projects at a blistering rate. This video will highlight the potential impact of crashing lumber prices on Home Depot stock.
Bear Markets Come and Go, and These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Just Keep Paying
Stocks have plunged into another bear market this year after tumbling more than 20% from their recent peak. Things could get worse before they get better, which might cause some companies to run into financial issues. But while it's not clear when this bear market will end, it undoubtedly will follow the pattern of its predecessors and eventually give way to a new bull market.
3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
Those who had hoped cryptocurrencies might provide a hedge against the twists and turns of the stock market have mostly been met with disappointment lately. These investments might still be a good fit for some investors' portfolios. But if you are looking to build a basket of holdings that can stand the test of time -- and generate profitable returns in the process -- you don't have to invest in crypto.
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks are some of the best stocks to buy and hold forever, thanks to the power of dividend growth. But not all dividend stocks offer the long-term reliability that many investors seek. The key is to choose stocks that offer attractive yields today but still have room to grow and which can maintain their dividends over the long haul.
Weekly Preview: Earnings To Watch This Week 10-16-22 (IBM, NFLX, TSLA)
After some early morning gains, stocks lost momentum Friday, sending the S&P 500 index down almost 2%. Friday's decline reversed the significant gain the major averages enjoyed in Thursday’s stunning session. With the third quarter earnings season now underway, following some solid results from from big Wall Street banks, investors are left balancing consumer inflation data, while weighing what the Q3 earnings season might bring.
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
Persistently elevated inflation and soaring interest rates have led many investors to flee equity markets. That's why the S&P 500 index has slumped 25% year to date. But even after this sizable sell-off, the index yields just a paltry 1.8%. The problem with pure income stocks is that they often...
