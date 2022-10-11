Read full article on original website
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville Weekend Roundup October 14 -16
Fall is in full swing this Huntsville Weekend, and there’s plenty of opportunity to celebrate with fall festivals, pumpkin patch visits, and more! Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. Forget the tricks, have some treats!. Got candy on...
Just a drive down the road, find the BlueCross Healthy Place at Huntland, TN City Park
If your kids have worn out all the local playgrounds in your area, here’s a new spot you may not know about. The BlueCross Healthy Place at Huntland is just across the Alabama-Tennessee state line. This playground is a wonderful option for those who would like to venture out and try a new playground, particularly anyone living in northeast Madison County. My daughter played non-stop for an hour and a half and still didn’t want to leave!
36 Can’t Miss Family-Friendly Events Happening in October
Fall is in full swing and there’s tons of ways to get in the spirit this October! We’ve rounded up 36 events to enjoy together this month and 21 are 100% FREE. Better yet, that doesn’t even include all of the trick or treat & trunk or treat events happening across town. Be sure to check out that list here for even more spooky and fall fun!
Halloween Parties & Special Events in Huntsville and North Alabama
Dust off your costumes and get ready because we’ve got tons of local gatherings where you can put them to good use. Celebrating Halloween in Huntsville has never been easier with this list of local special events!. To get the full 411 about all that is happening in and...
Trick or Treat and Trunk or Treats in Huntsville and North Alabama
Halloween is around the corner and this list will help you know where to trick or treat in Huntsville! Just looking for a party? Check out our Halloween Party list. Do you know of one we missed? We’d love to add it, just send us a note at lauren@rocketcitymom.com and be sure to include the information listed here (e.g. Date/Time, Cost, URL, Location).
Venardos Circus Returns to Huntsville!
“It’s the American Circus with the heart of a Broadway show,” and it’s returning to The Rocket City. Kevin Venardos became one of the youngest Ringmasters in the history of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. He dreamed of reinventing the American Circus tradition for a new generation, and his “Little Circus That Could”, Venardos Circus, has been growing since 2014.
Huntsville Ghost Walks & Haunted Spots in North Alabama
Taking a Ghost Walk is one of our favorite things to do on a crisp, clear autumn night in North Alabama. It’s a great way to learn more about Huntsville’s haunted history, especially when local historians are leading the guided tours. Below you’ll find several ghostly options to explore with your family!
Awesome Moms of Huntsville: Karen Anne Wallach
Service and family are the two cornerstones of Karen Anne’s life. Whether she is taking care of her two girls, teaching the next generation, or volunteering with the Temple B’nai Sholom, Karen makes a difference through leading and guiding others. Read below to find out more about Karen’s journey as a parent and why we think she’s an Awesome Mom of Huntsville!
