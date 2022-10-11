If your kids have worn out all the local playgrounds in your area, here’s a new spot you may not know about. The BlueCross Healthy Place at Huntland is just across the Alabama-Tennessee state line. This playground is a wonderful option for those who would like to venture out and try a new playground, particularly anyone living in northeast Madison County. My daughter played non-stop for an hour and a half and still didn’t want to leave!

HUNTLAND, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO