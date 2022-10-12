Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.

