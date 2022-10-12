ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, zero, one; FB: one) (three, three, nine; FB: six) (two, one, seven, four; FB: one) (zero, six, eight, two; FB: six) Match 5. 01-12-30-33-35 (one, twelve, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $55,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021

Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Dallas Roofing Company Expands into Solar offering Solar PV Roofing and Power Backup Systems

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – The new U.S. Climate Bill offers generous incentives, making now an ideal time to go solar expanding the tax credit from 26 percent to 30 percent. Rising energy costs and a struggling Texas power grid are causing many homeowners to look for energy saving options and batteries to power their homes during outages. That’s why KPost, a leading Dallas roofing and waterproofing company, is excited to announce that it’s recently expanding its service offerings to install Tesla solar roof systems and Powerwall.
DALLAS, TX
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds,...
FLORIDA STATE
Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school's governing board, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost confidence...
EAST LANSING, MI

