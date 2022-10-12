Read full article on original website
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (seven, eight, six; FB: zero) (nine, seven, five, five; FB: zero)
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Mississippi using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Vogtle dispute
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for overruns at the Vogtle nuclear power plant. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday. MEAG represents 49 city-owned electric systems across Georgia. It also has contracts to sell electricity from Vogtle to the city-owned utility in Jacksonville, Florida, and to some electric cooperatives and city utilities in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.
The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021
Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Mississippi using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’
LOS ANGELES, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds,...
