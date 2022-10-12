ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
impact601.com

Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
impact601.com

Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school's governing board, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost confidence...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy