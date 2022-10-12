Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:. (seven, eight, six; FB: zero)
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Mississippi using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Mississippi using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’
LOS ANGELES, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds,...
Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school's governing board, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost confidence...
