2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
East Valley Tribune
Ashley Furniture spends $2.7M for land near new Costco
Ashley Furniture recently paid $2.7 million for 3.4 acres on a retail development near the new Costco at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads in Queen Creek. According to data by Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com. Ashley Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Ashley Furniture Industries, bought the land from Vestar Queen Creek Crossing LLC and is proposing a 45,000-square-foot retail building on the site as part of a proposed development of 138,782 square feet of retail space.
Developers propose microbrewery, restaurant at White Tank Mountains
Former Maricopa County supervisor Andy Kunasek's property was originally designed and used as a ranch and corral, but he said he always had a dream of turning it into a community gathering space.
Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67
Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died.
kjzz.org
Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase
Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
New 'five-star' restaurant approved for Old Town Scottsdale
Scottsdale-based Riot Hospitality Group has received approval on its design for a new high-end restaurant to be built where a vacant office building currently stands in Old Town Scottsdale.
ABC 15 News
Renters face more "crazy" fees, $300 to pay for "amenities"?
As rents continue to rise in the Valley, so have fees renters have to pay. And more of those fees are costs that are always included in a rent payment. The San Paulo Apartments in Ahwatukee advertise "remarkable amenities" on their website. Monika calls them basic. But when she signed...
Hash Kitchen Unveils Details for Two New Locations in Gilbert and Peoria
Helmed by ‘hospitality visionary,’ Chef Joey Maggiore, Hash Kitchen has all but disrupted the traditional brunch scene with its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and weekend DJs.
Phoenix moving forward with plans to sell 86 acres for future freeway
After postponing the sale of 86 acres twice in the past year, it appears the city of Phoenix will move forward with selling property near the Salt River to ADOT.
1 Arizona City Ranks Among America's Best Cities For Driving
WalletHub ranked the 100 largest US cities based on driver-friendliness.
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
AZFamily
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Unclaimed $4.3 million winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa will soon expire
MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Check your tickets for The Pick lottery because it could be worth $4.3 million. This ticket was sold on April 24 at a Mesa Safeway located on Guadalupe and Alma School Roads. The winning numbers are 9, 13, 18, 29, 32 and 34. If the winner takes the lump sum, it would be just over $2 million.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Arizona is home to one of the largest meteorite galleries in the world
TEMPE, AZ — Learn where meteorites come from and how planets form at Arizona State University! This Arizona hidden gem can be found on campus in Tempe at the Center for Meteorite Studies. The curated display features thousands of space rock samples beautifully arranged in glass cases on the...
Phoenix considering overnight security at 8 parks to combat 'trespassing'
PHOENIX — The discussion for a plan to enhance security at certain City of Phoenix parks was pushed back Wednesday after City Council decided to cut the issue off its agenda for the second time this month. The proposal is to enhance overnight security at parks with a high...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 14-16
Need plans this weekend? From pride parades to Italian festivals to musical instrument exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 14-16: Note: Some events could be canceled due to heightened storm chances tomorrow. Avondale. Off-Road Expo. "The RideNow Off-Road Expo presented...
KTAR.com
Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power
PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
World’s First Vertical Farm Opens in Avondale
OnePointOne, a Silicon Valley-founded company revolutionizing the future of sustainable farming, recently opened its new headquarters and flagship vertical farm in Avondale, Ariz. Avondale officials welcomed OnePointOne with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration where special guests got to try the company’s sustainably produced, non-GMO, pesticide-free produce grown in...
