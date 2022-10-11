ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Ashley Furniture spends $2.7M for land near new Costco

Ashley Furniture recently paid $2.7 million for 3.4 acres on a retail development near the new Costco at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads in Queen Creek. According to data by Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com. Ashley Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Ashley Furniture Industries, bought the land from Vestar Queen Creek Crossing LLC and is proposing a 45,000-square-foot retail building on the site as part of a proposed development of 138,782 square feet of retail space.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
kjzz.org

Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase

Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Renters face more "crazy" fees, $300 to pay for "amenities"?

As rents continue to rise in the Valley, so have fees renters have to pay. And more of those fees are costs that are always included in a rent payment. The San Paulo Apartments in Ahwatukee advertise "remarkable amenities" on their website. Monika calls them basic. But when she signed...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye

A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Unclaimed $4.3 million winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa will soon expire

MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Check your tickets for The Pick lottery because it could be worth $4.3 million. This ticket was sold on April 24 at a Mesa Safeway located on Guadalupe and Alma School Roads. The winning numbers are 9, 13, 18, 29, 32 and 34. If the winner takes the lump sum, it would be just over $2 million.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 14-16

Need plans this weekend? From pride parades to Italian festivals to musical instrument exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 14-16: Note: Some events could be canceled due to heightened storm chances tomorrow. Avondale. Off-Road Expo. "The RideNow Off-Road Expo presented...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power

PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

World’s First Vertical Farm Opens in Avondale

OnePointOne, a Silicon Valley-founded company revolutionizing the future of sustainable farming, recently opened its new headquarters and flagship vertical farm in Avondale, Ariz. Avondale officials welcomed OnePointOne with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration where special guests got to try the company’s sustainably produced, non-GMO, pesticide-free produce grown in...
AVONDALE, AZ

