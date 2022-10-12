Olivia Miller is an athlete who not only runs for Pepperdine but learned to hurdle mental health issues and stigmas. The senior cross country and track runner is leading the charge for the advocacy of mental health awareness for student-athletes. Not only does she strive to lead her team on the course, but also leads her team in guidance when it comes to dealing with mental health, as she is a member of the non-profit organization The Hidden Component. In this interview, Olivia touches on what her experience as a Wave has been like, how she prepares herself mentally as an athlete, and shares wisdom from personal experience to younger athletes:

