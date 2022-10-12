ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Continue to Climb All-Time Lists at Bronco Invitational

SUNNYVALE, California – In the final regular-season race, the Pepperdine men's and women's cross country teams continued to climb the Pepperdine all-time lists and set new personal records at the Bronco Invitational on Saturday morning. Graduate student Will Bullock led Pepperdine in the men's invitational 8K in a time...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Fall at #4 Pacific in High-Scoring Battle

STOCKTON, California – First place in the Golden Coast Conference was on the line on Saturday afternoon, and after a high-scoring contest, #4 Pacific defeated the #10 Pepperdine men's water polo team 18-13. The Waves (11-10, 1-1) never led after the Tigers (17-3, 2-0) scored the first four goals of the game.
STOCKTON, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Cross Country/Track Q&A: Olivia Miller

Olivia Miller is an athlete who not only runs for Pepperdine but learned to hurdle mental health issues and stigmas. The senior cross country and track runner is leading the charge for the advocacy of mental health awareness for student-athletes. Not only does she strive to lead her team on the course, but also leads her team in guidance when it comes to dealing with mental health, as she is a member of the non-profit organization The Hidden Component. In this interview, Olivia touches on what her experience as a Wave has been like, how she prepares herself mentally as an athlete, and shares wisdom from personal experience to younger athletes:
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

#10 Water Polo Visits #4 Pacific, Hosts #12 Princeton

MALIBU, California — An early claim to first place in the Golden Coast Conference will be on the line when the #10 Pepperdine men's water polo team visits #4 Pacific on Saturday. Then, four of the last five regular-season games are at home, beginning with next Tuesday's contest against #12 Princeton. Dennis Blyashov is the GCC Player of the Week.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malibu, CA
Sports
City
Malibu, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Host San Francisco on Saturday

MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine women's soccer team will be back at Tari Frahm Rokus Field this weekend to host West Coast Conference foe San Francisco. MATCH #13 — Saturday (Oct. 15) at Tari Frahm Rokus Field in Malibu, Calif.: Pepperdine (7-2-3, 1-1-1 WCC) vs. San Francisco (5-5-3, 0-3-0 WCC) at 12 p.m.
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Run Saturday in Northern California for Final Regular-Season Race

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine men's and women's cross country team are headed to Northern California following a two-week break to compete in the Bronco Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15, for the final race of the regular season. MEET DETAILS. The meet will begin at 8:45 a.m. at the...
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy