Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend

vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols
Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during October. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
wmay.com
Two Dead In Crash Late Friday South Of Chatham
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden, and the other was a 31-year-old male from Beardstown. Names of...
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12
Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle
GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
I-74 eastbound reopen after crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After being closed because of a crash obstructing the right lane, I-74 eastbound near St. Joseph is reopened, Illinois State Police said. The crash occurred earlier this afternoon around mile marker 188.
wsiu.org
Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710
It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
khqa.com
Move Over Day recognized Saturday in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is recognizing Saturday, Oct. 15 as "Slow Down, Move Over Day." A proclamation was issued to highlight the need for drivers to move over for all vehicles stopped on the side of the road. “This ‘Slow Down, Move Over Day,’ I am...
wmay.com
Pritzker Seeks "Closing Fund" To Lure More Businesses To Illinois
Governor JB Pritzker’s wish list for a second term includes the creation of a “closing fund” to help seal the deal when the state is competing to lure large employers here. Pritzker tells Crain’s Chicago Business that other states, such as Michigan, have as much as a...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
US Gas in Galesburg suffers a second break-in over the course of a month
In just over a month’s time, the US Gas convenience store suffered a second break-in. Galesburg Police responded to a security alarm at the store in the 2100 block of East Main street just after 1:00 in the morning on Monday, October 10th. Officers discovered the front glass door was shattered. Police approached and noticed a brick had been thrown through it, and a side door was left slightly open. No one was inside, and it’s unclear if anything was taken at the time of the police report. A male witness told police he observed a tall, younger suspect wearing a mask and all black depart the side door onto a side street. The store’s owner was in the process of collecting security video at the time of the report. Back on September 13th, police responded to US Gas for a broken glass door. Officers searched the area for suspects, and several hours later were called back to the store and discovered the door was completely shattered. Cash was missing, several display cases were damaged and items were scattered throughout the building. The investigation in both instances is ongoing.
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
25newsnow.com
Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed, accused of marijuana use before trial
GALESBURG (25 News Now) - The chief executive officer of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was behind bars Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on federal tax and mail fraud violations. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody...
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois man arrested after crashing semi-truck into UP gas station, man who was pumping gas dies
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died and another person was hospitalized after a semi-truck crashed into the gasoline pumps at the Holiday Gas Station in L’Anse late Thursday night. The crash resulted in a large fire affecting the station and surrounding vehicles, according to Michigan...
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
Knox County property transfers for Oct. 6-12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Oct. 6-12, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
1027superhits.com
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony domestic battery and meth charges have been filed in Marion County Court. 21-year-old Charie Brewer of Sanders Street in Wamac had bond set at $10,000 after being charged with possession with intent to deliver less than five grams of meth and possession of the drug. Brewer had the public defender appointed to represent him.
Do You Know About Illinois' Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
southernillinoisnow.com
Both driver's injured in crash on SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital parking lot
Both drivers were injured in a two vehicle crash trying to exit the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot late Thursday morning. Centralia Police says 63-year-old James Brown of East Noleman in Centralia and 37-year-old Kristine Sherrill of O’Fallon were exiting from different isles in the parking lot when they collided.
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
