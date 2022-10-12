Read full article on original website
Dallas Pub Run begins fall season at Lake House Bar and Grill
The monthly Dallas Pub Run is making its way to White Rock Lake next Thursday after a summertime hiatus. The Pub Run features a different bar or brewery every month. This month’s Pub Run is hosted by Lake House Bar and Grill, which is located at 7510 E. Northwest Highway on the north shore of White Rock Lake. Neighbor John Schmitz founded the spot in 2013.
Retro Advocate: Oak Cliff’s connection to the origin of rock ‘n’ roll
Editor’s note: This content originally appeared in a 2020 e-newsletter. Back in the day, when NFL players weren’t millionaires and cheerleaders still wore skirts, Verne Lundquist was our local sportscaster. Lundquist got his start on WFAA, and in December 1975, he handed the mic to Oak Cliff’s own Harvey Martin. The South Oak Cliff High School alumnus interviews Ed “Too Tall” Jones, whom the Cowboys had drafted out of Tennessee State University with the No. 1 overall pick the previous year. (More)
Dirk Nowitzki restaurant coming soon to DFW Airport
Neighbor Dirk Nowitzki is getting his own bar and restaurant at DFW Airport. The concept, simply called Nowitzki, is expected to open Summer 2023 and located in Terminal C. The new addition to the airport was approved during Thursday’s board meeting. DFW Airport shared the announcement on Twitter. Nowitzki...
Jefferson/12th Connector to close permanently this weekend
The Jefferson/12th Connector will close permanently Saturday, Oct. 15, as part of a plan to take back former pieces of real estate, which will be turned into a park. The six-lane roadway was constructed where there used to be single-family homes, sometime before 1960. The planned park is meant to reconnect a slice of Winnetka Heights that was removed at a time when City of Dallas traffic plans called for moving cars as quickly as possible from the suburbs to Downtown. It was one of several moves that Dallas made to funnel traffic through our neighborhood, which city leaders are now trying to undo.
30th annual Food and Wine Festival returns to Dallas Arboretum
The Epicurean World Master Chefs Society will host its 30th annual Food and Wine Festival this Sunday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum. The event includes over 20 sampling tables featuring food, beer, wine and cocktails from local chefs. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online. Proceeds will benefit the Dallas Opera Guild, which is the community outreach division of the Dallas Opera.
Towering homes a concern among Lakewood neighbors
Lakewood residents want to make sure larger homes don’t box in or tower over their smaller neighbors. Exactly how to achieve that in the expansion area of the Lakewood Conservation District is undecided, but neighbors at this week’s meeting all agreed on the concept. After recapping the last...
Watch: The time Angela Lansbury got cheeky in a Dallas interview
The queen is dead, and I don’t mean Loretta Lynn. Angela Lansbury died last week at age 96. Lansbury was given the Meadows Award at SMU in 1998, and Kessler Park resident Cooper Smith Koch was there. Koch was working at SMU at the time and got to interact...
Robert T. Hill Middle School receives donation, school supplies from Walmart
A former Dallas Cowboy and current Dallas Wings player helped Walmart associates deliver school supplies to two classrooms at Robert T. Hill Middle School this week. Jason Witten and Arike Ogunbowale brought composition notebooks, pencils, construction paper and classroom cleaning supplies to Grace Maringo’s class. And Amanda Stargell’s class received items including markers, colored pencils, pens and paper.
Residential development proposed for Glencoe Park church site
A residential development with 21 single-family units is proposed for the Ridgecrest Baptist/Mockingbird Community Church site in the Glencoe Park neighborhood. Twenty-five people gathered Oct. 10 at the church at the corner of Ellsworth and McMillan to listen and query developer Mark Weatherford and District 14 City Plan Commissioner Melissa Kingston.
