ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, Win $200 for College Football Week 7 Games

Get 40-1 odds for a bet on college football, the NFL, or any MLB postseason matchup with a DraftKings promo code. The promo code will activate when you use our links to sign up. After signing up through our links to claim the DraftKings promo code, make a $5 moneyline...
NFL
NJ.com

Commanders’ Ron Rivera calls BS on Carson Wentz reports following Thursday Night Football

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera exploded on Thursday following Washington’s 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Before the game, in a deep dive on Daniel Snyder, ESPN suggested it was the Commanders owner who called for Washington trade for quarterback Carson Wentz, a move which happened in March in a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
WASHINGTON, DC
saturdaytradition.com

Thursday Night Football is getting hammered for Commanders vs. Bears game

Thursday Night Football was not good last week. Somehow, it’s gotten even worse this week. During last week’s broadcast, the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts slogged through a disappointing and bogged-down matchup. That game featured 7 total field goals and zero touchdowns while producing a 12-9 final score.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Cowboys-Eagles and more

The Week 6 slate features some great matchups, including the Buccaneers-Steelers and 49ers-Falcons games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 6 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
NFL
Doc's Sports Service

Free Football Pick UTSA Roadrunners vs Florida International Panthers , 10/14/2022 College Football

Florida International Panthers vs UTSA Roadrunners College Football Pick and Prediction 10/14/2022. The UTSA Roadrunners travel to University Park, FL to face the Florida International Panthers at 8:00PM EST at FIU Football Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of UTSA...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Doc's Sports Service

NFL Picks - Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Prediction, 10/13/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders 10/13/2022. The Washington Commanders travel to Washington, DC to face the Chicago Bears at 8:15PM EST at FedEx Fiedl. Indian Cowboy is one of the most watched and popular oddsmakers/handicappers in the Country and on Youtube. IC has been Oddsmaking for 20 years and these videos are for entertainment and complimentary selections regarding his Odds on upcoming games. He offers 1 free selection per day via his daily video. IC's free selections are well known for being one of the best in the country and does an extra live show usually every day. IC makes premium selections which can be purchased on doc sports at this link - https://www.docsports.com/cappers.html?cap_id=21.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Gridiron Football#Giants#Sports Weekly Newsletter#Nba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders Week 6 inactives vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders announced their inactive list ahead of their Thursday night game against the Chicago Bears, featuring multiple injured starters. Dotson, Thomas and Cosmi each missed last week’s game against the Titans with injuries, while Jackson was benched in the first half. Jackson claimed he left the game due to a back injury. Earlier on Thursday, the NFL Network reported Jackson would like to be traded.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Countdown to Kickoff: Cowboys vs. Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson - Johnson’s amazing pass-protection run continues. The Pro Bowl RT hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 11 in the 2020 season and hasn't even allowed a QB hit since Week 7 of the 2021 season. Johnson has the best pass-protection grade from Pro Football Focus this season and leads all NFL OTs with a minuscule 0.2 knockdown percentage since the start of the 2021 season, giving up just the one QB hit over 620 pass-blocking snaps.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
canalstreetchronicles.com

NFL Week 6 DraftKings sportsbook betting lines

Season tally: 7-7-1 Dallas Cowboys(+6.5) at Philadelphia Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys are 3-1 against the Eagles the past two seasons. Of course, the Eagles are much more complete this season than last but so are the Cowboys. The defense has kept the ‘Boys in most games this season, giving up the third fewest points in the entire NFL so far this season. Also, this is a divisional game, which always tends to be closer than all other games. These teams know how to play each other. Against a common opponent, the Commanders, the Eagles won by 16 and the Cowboys won by 15. These teams are just too close for a point difference this large. Take the Cowboys and the points.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy