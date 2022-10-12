Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Free Football Pick Arizona Wildcats vs Washington Huskies Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football
Washington Huskies vs Arizona Wildcats College Football Pick and Prediction 10/15/2022. The Arizona Wildcats travel to Seattle, WA to face the Washington Huskies at 5:30PM EST at Husky Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of Arizona Wildcats vs Washington Huskies.
profootballnetwork.com
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, Win $200 for College Football Week 7 Games
Get 40-1 odds for a bet on college football, the NFL, or any MLB postseason matchup with a DraftKings promo code. The promo code will activate when you use our links to sign up. After signing up through our links to claim the DraftKings promo code, make a $5 moneyline...
Commanders’ Ron Rivera calls BS on Carson Wentz reports following Thursday Night Football
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera exploded on Thursday following Washington’s 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Before the game, in a deep dive on Daniel Snyder, ESPN suggested it was the Commanders owner who called for Washington trade for quarterback Carson Wentz, a move which happened in March in a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
saturdaytradition.com
Thursday Night Football is getting hammered for Commanders vs. Bears game
Thursday Night Football was not good last week. Somehow, it’s gotten even worse this week. During last week’s broadcast, the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts slogged through a disappointing and bogged-down matchup. That game featured 7 total field goals and zero touchdowns while producing a 12-9 final score.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Cowboys-Eagles and more
The Week 6 slate features some great matchups, including the Buccaneers-Steelers and 49ers-Falcons games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 6 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
Doc's Sports Service
Free Football Pick Air Force Falcons vs UNLV Rebels Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football
UNLV Rebels vs Air Force Falcons College Football Pick and Prediction 10/15/2022. The Air Force Falcons travel to Las Vegas, NV to face the UNLV Rebels at 10:30PM EST at Allegiant Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of Air Force...
Doc's Sports Service
Free Football Pick UTSA Roadrunners vs Florida International Panthers , 10/14/2022 College Football
Florida International Panthers vs UTSA Roadrunners College Football Pick and Prediction 10/14/2022. The UTSA Roadrunners travel to University Park, FL to face the Florida International Panthers at 8:00PM EST at FIU Football Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of UTSA...
Doc's Sports Service
NFL Picks - Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Prediction, 10/13/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks
Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders 10/13/2022. The Washington Commanders travel to Washington, DC to face the Chicago Bears at 8:15PM EST at FedEx Fiedl. Indian Cowboy is one of the most watched and popular oddsmakers/handicappers in the Country and on Youtube. IC has been Oddsmaking for 20 years and these videos are for entertainment and complimentary selections regarding his Odds on upcoming games. He offers 1 free selection per day via his daily video. IC's free selections are well known for being one of the best in the country and does an extra live show usually every day. IC makes premium selections which can be purchased on doc sports at this link - https://www.docsports.com/cappers.html?cap_id=21.
Commanders Week 6 inactives vs. Bears
The Washington Commanders announced their inactive list ahead of their Thursday night game against the Chicago Bears, featuring multiple injured starters. Dotson, Thomas and Cosmi each missed last week’s game against the Titans with injuries, while Jackson was benched in the first half. Jackson claimed he left the game due to a back injury. Earlier on Thursday, the NFL Network reported Jackson would like to be traded.
DeSean Jackson names 2 NFL teams he wants to play for
DeSean Jackson is about to turn 36, but he still has the shoulder pads and the IcyHot ready to go. The veteran receiver Jackson appeared this week on a live taping for the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and said that he is still not retired from the NFL.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera refutes report he didn’t pick Carson Wentz
After the Washington Commanders scraped by the Chicago Bears in uninspiring fashion on Thursday Night Football, more questions emerged on Carson Wentz. The 29-year-old quarterback struggled mightily against Chicago, throwing for just 99 yards while completing 12-for-22 passes (54.5%) for a 66.3 quarterback rating. It marked the second game of...
Yardbarker
Countdown to Kickoff: Cowboys vs. Eagles
Eagles RT Lane Johnson - Johnson’s amazing pass-protection run continues. The Pro Bowl RT hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 11 in the 2020 season and hasn't even allowed a QB hit since Week 7 of the 2021 season. Johnson has the best pass-protection grade from Pro Football Focus this season and leads all NFL OTs with a minuscule 0.2 knockdown percentage since the start of the 2021 season, giving up just the one QB hit over 620 pass-blocking snaps.
Week 6 DFS Running Back Rankings: Alvin Kamara, Miles Sanders, Melvin Gordon
Alvin Kamara is still underpriced on DraftKings and FanDuel contests for Week 6.
Doc's Sports Service
Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 10/15/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Houston Astros are on their way to T-Mobile Park on Saturday where they will go up against the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of their series. Houston leads 2-0. The expected starting pitchers are Lance McCullers Jr and George Kirby. As a team, the Houston Astros are notching 4.6...
Basketball Hall of Famer and Sixers star Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor: NBA
Former Sixers star and basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor.
NBA・
Doc's Sports Service
New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 10/15/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Cleveland Guardians will compete against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field on Saturday in Game 3 of their series. The series is tied 1-1 after Cleveland took Game 2 by a score of 4-2 in 10 innings. The men taking the mound will be Luis Severino and Triston McKenzie.
Doc's Sports Service
Anaheim Ducks vs New York Islanders Prediction, 10/15/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Ducks (+160) Islanders (-190) The Anaheim Ducks are traveling to UBS Arena on Saturday where they will try to defeat the New York Islanders. The moneyline on this matchup has the Ducks at +160 and the Islanders are sitting at -190. The total comes in at 6. The...
Doc's Sports Service
Vegas Golden Knights vs Seattle Kraken Prediction, 10/15/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Golden Knights (-155) Kraken (+135) The Seattle Kraken host the Vegas Golden Knights at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. The moneyline on this game has the Golden Knights at -155 and the Kraken are priced at +135. The total comes in at 7. The Vegas Golden Knights were...
canalstreetchronicles.com
NFL Week 6 DraftKings sportsbook betting lines
Season tally: 7-7-1 Dallas Cowboys(+6.5) at Philadelphia Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys are 3-1 against the Eagles the past two seasons. Of course, the Eagles are much more complete this season than last but so are the Cowboys. The defense has kept the ‘Boys in most games this season, giving up the third fewest points in the entire NFL so far this season. Also, this is a divisional game, which always tends to be closer than all other games. These teams know how to play each other. Against a common opponent, the Commanders, the Eagles won by 16 and the Cowboys won by 15. These teams are just too close for a point difference this large. Take the Cowboys and the points.
Doc's Sports Service
Vancouver Canucks vs Philadelphia Flyers Prediction, 10/15/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Canucks (+100) Flyers (-120) Wells Fargo Center is the site where the Philadelphia Flyers will go up against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. The odds on this game have the Canucks at +100 and the Flyers are coming in at -120. The betting total is set at 7.
