Solo Sikoa Breaks His Silence On WWE Main Roster Debut
Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle when he assisted Roman Reigns during the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match. The brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso officially became a member of the Bloodline soon afterward. Sikoa discussed his relationship with Reigns and the transition from...
The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
New Match Announced For WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a fatal four-way match for a future shot at the Intercontinental title that will be taking place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The match will feature Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa. Sheamus has been feuding with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as of late. You can...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For October 14, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for October 14, 2022!. We kick things off with The New Day making their way to the ring. They prop themselves up as the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history. They say the record will last forever. We head...
Matt Striker Set To Return To MLW – Details
According to a report from Pwinsider, Matt Striker will be making his return to Major League Wrestling at the MLW Fightland event, which takes place on October 30th in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena. Striker previously worked with Tony Schiavone on the MLW commentary team back in 2019. You...
Karrion Kross Involved In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE SmackDown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross was essentially written off television during the opening segment of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE SmackDown kicked off with Kross and Scarlett getting into a car accident that was apparently caused by Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was initially held back by WWE officials, but eventually broke...
Gabe Sapolsky Reportedly In Charge Of Extras On RAW & SmackDown
As we previously reported here on eWn, Gabe Sapolsky was brought back to WWE in September and is working on the creative team. Prior to his release from the company, he had been working in NXT as a consultant and producer. Now, per a report from WON, the EVOLVE founder has additional responsibilities upon his return.
Saraya Admits To Being Nervous In Her First AEW Promo, More
Saraya has admitted she was super nervous during her first promo in AEW. During a recent appearance on the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Saraya commented on her ‘a boss that listens to me’ line, why she was so nervous going into it, and more. You can...
News On Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler, NWA Powerrr, More
You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Ronda on the Road” vlog below. This episode is titled, “New Feuds, New Beginnings”:. “With Charlotte Flair finally behind her, Ronda is rejuvenated and looking towards the future: getting whooped by Racquel Rodriguez and taking on the SmackDown women’s field. Too bad there are just a couple of women on the roster…”
Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?
Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
Rousey And Baszler Go Into Creative Business For Themselves Over Title
Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share a common background thanks to their combat fighting experience. Recently, the two collaborated in another way – booking their own creative for a storyline in WWE. Two of the four UFC Horsewomen were on-screen together regularly during the Rousey-Natalya Women’s Title story arc....
Road Dogg: AEW’s TV Lacks Fluidity – “Things Don’t Connect”
WWE’s Senior VP of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James has hit out at AEW’s programming for lacking fluidity. James was brought back to WWE in August, after being released from his roles with NXT in January this year. Speaking with Superstar Crossover, Road Dogg hit...
The Gunns Talk Billy Gunn’s Advice On ‘Ass Boys’ Name, Why They Turned On Him
Austin and Colton Gunn were recently interviewed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview, the pair talked about their father, Billy Gunn, and the advice he’s given them on being “The Ass Boys.” They also explained why they turned on him on AEW TV. You can...
The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) Make AEW Debut
The Kingdom have arrived in All Elite Wrestling. At the end of this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett (along with Maria Kanellis) came out to confront FTR. Kanellis cut a promo where she referred to her team as the real “top...
Booker T Reacts To Jimmy Smith’s Stint In WWE, More
During a recent edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Jimmy Smith’s stint as a commentator for WWE and his transition from MMA to WWE. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Smith’s transition from...
Paige VanZant No Longer Training To Wrestle?
When AEW signed former UFC star Paige VanZant, they hoped to get some crossover appeal. She made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in May but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. Instead, she is focusing on her fighting and modeling career. Her trainer...
UFC・
News & Notes On The Rock, Top 25 Kane Moments In WWE, More
The Rock took to Twitter on Thursday to post a video of himself paying tribute to wrestling photographer George Napolitano at the New York premiere of Black Adam. He captioned the video with,. “Very special man I was honored to raise a toast to. Photographer George Napolitano really took care...
Chris Bey Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Chris Bey revealed that he recently signed a new multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Additionally, Bey discussed his goals in the company, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On signing a new deal with Impact: “I want...
Michael Cole Kept In Contact With Renee Paquette Following Her WWE Departure
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Michael Cole regularly kept in contact with Renee Paquette following her WWE departure. For those unaware, Cole is the head man in charge of all of the announcers in WWE. Tickets for the AEW Winter is Coming event on December 7...
