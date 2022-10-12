ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ewrestlingnews.com

Solo Sikoa Breaks His Silence On WWE Main Roster Debut

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle when he assisted Roman Reigns during the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match. The brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso officially became a member of the Bloodline soon afterward. Sikoa discussed his relationship with Reigns and the transition from...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com

Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ewrestlingnews.com

New Match Announced For WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a fatal four-way match for a future shot at the Intercontinental title that will be taking place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The match will feature Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa. Sheamus has been feuding with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as of late. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For October 14, 2022

Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for October 14, 2022!. We kick things off with The New Day making their way to the ring. They prop themselves up as the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history. They say the record will last forever. We head...
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Striker Set To Return To MLW – Details

According to a report from Pwinsider, Matt Striker will be making his return to Major League Wrestling at the MLW Fightland event, which takes place on October 30th in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena. Striker previously worked with Tony Schiavone on the MLW commentary team back in 2019. You...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

Karrion Kross Involved In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE SmackDown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre

Karrion Kross was essentially written off television during the opening segment of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE SmackDown kicked off with Kross and Scarlett getting into a car accident that was apparently caused by Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was initially held back by WWE officials, but eventually broke...
ewrestlingnews.com

Gabe Sapolsky Reportedly In Charge Of Extras On RAW & SmackDown

As we previously reported here on eWn, Gabe Sapolsky was brought back to WWE in September and is working on the creative team. Prior to his release from the company, he had been working in NXT as a consultant and producer. Now, per a report from WON, the EVOLVE founder has additional responsibilities upon his return.
ewrestlingnews.com

Saraya Admits To Being Nervous In Her First AEW Promo, More

Saraya has admitted she was super nervous during her first promo in AEW. During a recent appearance on the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Saraya commented on her ‘a boss that listens to me’ line, why she was so nervous going into it, and more. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler, NWA Powerrr, More

You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Ronda on the Road” vlog below. This episode is titled, “New Feuds, New Beginnings”:. “With Charlotte Flair finally behind her, Ronda is rejuvenated and looking towards the future: getting whooped by Racquel Rodriguez and taking on the SmackDown women’s field. Too bad there are just a couple of women on the roster…”
ewrestlingnews.com

Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?

Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
PHOENIX, AZ
ewrestlingnews.com

Rousey And Baszler Go Into Creative Business For Themselves Over Title

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share a common background thanks to their combat fighting experience. Recently, the two collaborated in another way – booking their own creative for a storyline in WWE. Two of the four UFC Horsewomen were on-screen together regularly during the Rousey-Natalya Women’s Title story arc....
ewrestlingnews.com

Road Dogg: AEW’s TV Lacks Fluidity – “Things Don’t Connect”

WWE’s Senior VP of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James has hit out at AEW’s programming for lacking fluidity. James was brought back to WWE in August, after being released from his roles with NXT in January this year. Speaking with Superstar Crossover, Road Dogg hit...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) Make AEW Debut

The Kingdom have arrived in All Elite Wrestling. At the end of this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett (along with Maria Kanellis) came out to confront FTR. Kanellis cut a promo where she referred to her team as the real “top...
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Reacts To Jimmy Smith’s Stint In WWE, More

During a recent edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Jimmy Smith’s stint as a commentator for WWE and his transition from MMA to WWE. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Smith’s transition from...
ewrestlingnews.com

Paige VanZant No Longer Training To Wrestle?

When AEW signed former UFC star Paige VanZant, they hoped to get some crossover appeal. She made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in May but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. Instead, she is focusing on her fighting and modeling career. Her trainer...
ewrestlingnews.com

News & Notes On The Rock, Top 25 Kane Moments In WWE, More

The Rock took to Twitter on Thursday to post a video of himself paying tribute to wrestling photographer George Napolitano at the New York premiere of Black Adam. He captioned the video with,. “Very special man I was honored to raise a toast to. Photographer George Napolitano really took care...
ewrestlingnews.com

Chris Bey Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Chris Bey revealed that he recently signed a new multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Additionally, Bey discussed his goals in the company, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On signing a new deal with Impact: “I want...
