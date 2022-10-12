Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline. "Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened Between The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Find out what happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the Bloodline as Sami Zayn appeared alongside Jey Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso continue to be the most unlikely of pairs as the Honorary Uce took on Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment before the match,...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
Ronda Rousey asked if the finish to her Extreme Rules match with Liv Morgan could be more, well, extreme
The Ronda Rousey–Liv Morgan Extreme Rules match at the recent event of the same name had more than its share of cool, hardcore spots, along with some that weren’t as great (lots of Rousey hitting Morgan in the backside with a baseball bat, for instance). The finish to that match, however, was not very extreme, consisting of Rousey applying a submission hold until Morgan passed out. It was effective in making Liv, who was defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship, look fairly strong in defeat, but nothing special otherwise. But if Rousey had her way, the ending of that bout would have been...
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future
Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
stillrealtous.com
Popular Weapon Banned From WWE
When it comes to wrestling matches weapons can take a match to a whole new level. Over the years fans have seen many wrestlers get creative when using weapons and some have even used thumbtacks to bring pain to their opponents. Ronda Rousey recently challenged Liv Morgan in an Extreme...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Says He Lost All Respect For Shawn Michaels After Infamous Matchup Against Hulk Hogan
On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about the infamous SummerSlam 2005 matchup between Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan, a match that Bischoff names as the reason he lost all respect for the Heartbreak Kid. Check out the full reason why in the highlights below.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Makes It Clear How Her Opponents Are Picked
Two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey not only wants to be the best but also wants to build up the young talent around her. She finished a heated feud with a young Liv Morgan at the Extreme Rules event and is looking forward to who's next. In the latest episode of her "Ronda on the Road" series on YouTube, Rousey touched on how she chooses her opponents.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Says “I’m Done”
One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Left Another Wrestler ‘On The Ground About Ready To Cry’ In OVW
Brock Lesnar is one of the most aggressive wrestlers of all time. He has held the titles of UFC Heavyweight Champion and NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion outside of WWE. Brock Lesnar allegedly “backhanded” a wrestler once after getting the wrong end of a locker room joke. Rip...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see an auto accident outside the arena involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew McIntyre comes out to attack Kross despite Kross being in the accident. Drew sends Kross into the truck and then he tries to slam the door into Kross’ head but Drew is pulled away. Drew says this is just the beginning.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Clarifies Whether She Is A Babyface Or Heel In WWE
Ronda Rousey is now a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. But the action didn't stop once the bell had rung. Rousey went on to mock the fans and Morgan, going as far as to step over the former champion. She was met with a sea of boos, seemingly solidifying her status as a heel — a designation that's been somewhat unclear in recent weeks. During "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" livestream on YouTube, Rousey took the time to clear the air about her current role in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On WWE And Naomi's Reported Contract Negotiations
It has now been nearly five months since fans last saw Sasha Banks and Naomi, after the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out prior to an episode of "WWE Raw" following a disagreement with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Since then, both have been reported to be out of WWE, then likely to return following McMahon's retirement, followed by uncertainty. And while things still seem uncertain about Banks, there is at least an update on Naomi.
wrestlinginc.com
There's Reportedly A Chance Adam Cole Will Never Wrestle Again
AEW's Adam Cole is reportedly dealing with a "real bad" injury that could potentially have a life-changing outcome. According to the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Cole is currently recovering from a nasty concussion and has yet to be cleared to return to action. The Observer's Dave Meltzer disclosed that Cole could be cleared tomorrow, or it "could be never."
