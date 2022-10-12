Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Related
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L First Test: Hemi? What Hemi?
How do you make the Jeep Grand Wagoneer even more grand? Give it a deeply excellent new engine. For 2023, that means the new, twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six taking the place of the tried-and-true—but old-think—Hemi V-8 in all Grand and regular Wagoneers except the lowest short-wheelbase trims. Internal...
Mopar Mania Heads To Cord And Kruse Auction
Cord & Kruse has an auction docket that's really impressive to us at Motorious. It's very well aligned with what kind of news and features we cover - heavy on American engineering, while highlighting collectible works of art made over seas. Whenever they have an auction, it's hard to look away, so we wanted to share our picks of Mopar to watch in the upcoming Cord & Kruse Auction, taking place October 17th-26th.
Carscoops
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Concept And Delorean Alpha5 Caught On Set Of Fast & Furious 10 Film
Recent videos and photos from the set of the next addition to the Fast & Furious franchise, the 10th movie in the saga that will be called “Fast-X”, revealed a selection of the vehicles that may be featured in the noted car movie franchise. A video taken by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carscoops
Sony And Honda To Debut Their First EV In 2026 In North America And Japan, Tease New Model For CES
Honda and Sony announced more details about their project for a jointly developed EV. The new Tokyo-based company is called Sony Honda Mobility Inc and is planning to produce the first model in a Honda US plant. The EV is scheduled to roll out in 2026, prioritizing online sales in North America followed by exports to Japan.
Prepare to pay up to $17,000 over MSRP for these 15 cars with the worst dealer markups, including the Jeep Wrangler and Porsche Cayenne
Cars are still wickedly expensive due to shortages. Get ready to pay thousands above sticker price for a hot model from Jeep, Ford, Lexus, or Porsche.
Carscoops
MINI Brings Back Manual Gearbox Into Some Of Its Two-Door 2023 Hardtop Models
Starting in November of this year, MINI buyers will have the chance to add a manual transmission to some models. The standalone option isn’t the only change coming to production though. New paint finishes and changes to new Special Edition cars are coming too. Mini says that supply chain...
Carscoops
GMC Sierra Hot Wheels Edition From SEMA With Over 650HP Is Like A Modern-Day Syclone
The GMC Syclone of the 1990s was a true world-beater, with speed in the realm of Corvettes and Ferraris of its time. Thirty years later, we have high-performance off-road trucks like the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX, but none that are really oriented for the street like the Syclone was.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Barn Finds On The Same Day
A true treasure for car people everywhere. Some of you might’ve had the opportunity to pick yourself up a bona fide barn find at some point in your lives. From old Camaros without a powertrain to practically brand new muscle cars stored and forgotten about for decades, these are some pretty wild opportunities especially for car enthusiasts. That’s exactly what this particular car guy stumbled upon while he was searching for his next project. However, there is one thing that sets his search apart from other Youtubers who document their extravagant finds.
Dodge Will Show A New Dodge Daytona SRT Electric Muscle Car At SEMA
It's always fascinating reflecting on the different ways that various automakers approach the same sort of issues. For example, Dodge recently revealed an all-electric muscle car concept called the Charger Daytona SRT Concept, informing the public that the HEMI V8 is all but dead. On the other side of Detroit, you have Ford and its new combustion-powered Mustang, with the Blue Oval promising to keep its V8 alive as long as possible. And while the new Ford Mustang will be nearly impossible for aftermarket tuners to upgrade, Dodge has said that its future muscle cars will embrace the tuning culture.
Carscoops
The Sights And Sounds Of The New 2023 BMW M2 Coupe
The jury is still out on the design of the 2023 BMW M2 but we remain confident that it will be a very exciting car to drive and a fitting performance successor to the old model. Now, we have our first chance to see it on the move. This freshly-released...
Carscoops
Donkervoort Teases New F22 That Weighs 700 Pounds More Than Model It Replaces
Donkervoort today announced the name of its next model, and it will be called the F22. Set to replace the D8 GTO, the new model promises to be a “supercar” that “has been developed with hypercar technology.”. The news may be complicated for fans of Donkervoort’s breed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
The Firehouse Find: A Massive Car Collection 70 Years in the Making!
People love pirate movies because deep down we all love the idea of a good treasure hunt. And if you're a gearhead like us, that treasure is more likely to be hidden away in some forgotten garage instead of a wooden box with an ancient lock. Now, finding one car that's been squirreled away is pretty cool, but what if you end up finding dozens? Well, these hoards of classic cars are still out there waiting to be rediscovered. A perfect example is what is being called the Firehouse Find. It's a huge collection that will be going up for auction at the Chattanooga Mecum event in early October.
Carscoops
Porsche Updates Both Of Its Surprisingly Expensive eBikes For 2022
Porsche has made no secret of the fact that it’s getting into the e-Bike game, and its latest updates to the eBike Sport and the eBike Cross should make them even better for owners. Both come with an “organically shaped” carbon frame that is supposed to be reminiscent of...
Carscoops
GMC Hummer EV’s Taillights Priced At Over $6,000 A Pair!
The new GMC Hummer EV is one of the most sought-after SUVs on the market today. That’s just one reason that we’ve seen one example after another trade hands for far more than their original MSRP. Now, we’re learning that a pair of taillight housings for the Hummer EV is worth some five percent of the behemoth’s total MSRP.
MotorAuthority
David Donner pilots 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S to 9:53 at Pikes Peak, a new production car record
David Donner managed a class win and came in second overall at the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) in June, driving a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S, though he still didn't achieve the result he was looking for. Wet weather during this year's 100th running of the PPIHC...
What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?
This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
Carscoops
2023 Ford Transit Trail Is Coming For Those Committed To The Van Life
Ford has teased the new 2023 Transit Trail Van that it will soon launch to capture a slice of the ever-growing motorhome/van segment. Previewed with a couple of photos and a short video, the Ford Transit Trail Van has “new adventure-seeking capability alongside interior and exterior enhancements providing do-it-yourselfers and motorhome distributors a turnkey canvas direct from the factory.”
Carscoops
Unofficial Polestar S-E Crossover Coupe Study Would Make For A Pugnacious Flagship
This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Polestar S-E Concept crossover made by car designer Zhiheng Guo that are neither related to nor endorsed by Polestar. Polestar has transformed itself from the little-known performance division of Volvo into a leader in the electric vehicle space and following the launch...
Carscoops
Porsche 944 Turbo RS Rendered With Modern Parts From The 911 GT3 RS Needs To Be Made
This story includes independent renderings of a fictional Porsche 944 Turbo RS made by Khyzyl Saleem. They are neither related to nor endorsed by Porsche. The restomod business is booming, but there are still plenty of interesting models from the past that have yet to be modernized and make a great case for it. Among those is the Porsche 944 which got a digital makeover by independent artist Khyzyl Saleem, featuring a body parts inspired by the brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
Comments / 0