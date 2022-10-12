ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Commercial Dispatch

Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 14)

L — Damariun Gipson 84 kick return (William Ferguson kick), clock 11:48. NH — LaDarius Tate 6 run (Cole Crawford kick), clock 8:56. L — Jayden Reed 18 run (Ferguson kick), clock 7:35. Second quarter. NH — Tate 29 pass from Matthew Benge (Crawford kick), clock 4:45...
