Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Oct. 14)
L — Damariun Gipson 84 kick return (William Ferguson kick), clock 11:48. NH — LaDarius Tate 6 run (Cole Crawford kick), clock 8:56. L — Jayden Reed 18 run (Ferguson kick), clock 7:35. Second quarter. NH — Tate 29 pass from Matthew Benge (Crawford kick), clock 4:45...
Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee Over 2009 Muffed Field Goal
Saturday’s matchup between the Volunteers and Crimson Tide nearly evoked déjà vu from the Ole Miss coach’s tenure at Rocky Top.
Grambling finally at home seeking first SWAC win
After six weeks on the road, new head coach Hue Jackson brings his Grambling Tigers home to face Florida A&M Saturday. The post Grambling finally at home seeking first SWAC win appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Basketball Hall of Famer and Sixers star Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor: NBA
Former Sixers star and basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor.
