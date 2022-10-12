Read full article on original website
goblueraiders.com
Middle Tennessee Seeks Rebound at UTEP
EL PASO, Tex. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders were on the wrong end of a 4-0 result on Thursday night at UTSA. However, it won't be long before they have a chance to put the shutout loss in the rearview mirror, as the Raiders remain in the Lone Star State to face the UTEP Miners Sunday afternoon.
goblueraiders.com
Men and Women Take Third at the Crimson Classic on Friday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Blue Raider men's and women's cross-country teams competed Friday morning at the Crimson Classic. The final regular-season race of the year was held by the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Harry Pritchett Running Course in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The women showed up and did not disappoint...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Host Over 30 Pro Scouts at 2022 Scout Day
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – MTSU baseball student-athletes showcased their skills in front of over 30 professional scouts in the program's annual scout day Oct. 12 at Reese Smith Jr. Field. Here are some key takeaways from the night:. Over 15 hitters reached 100 miles per hour batted ball exit velocities.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders pick up six wins at day two of the ITA Regional Championships
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At day two of the ITA Regional Championships, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders tallied six victories on Friday. MTSU split a pair of doubles matches to start the day. Oskar Brostrom Poulsen and Francisco Rocha started the day off with an 8-1 victory over Kentucky's Tate...
goblueraiders.com
Cross Country is in Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Classic
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Blue Raiders men's and women's cross country will compete in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the annual Crimson Classic meet. Races begin Friday, October 14 on the Harry Pritchett Running Course. The MTSU men will start the morning off at 8:30 a.m. and race 8,000 meters, while...
goblueraiders.com
Join the Blue Raider Pet Club today!
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Athletics is excited to announce the start of the brand-new Blue Raider Pet Club, which your family's pet can join starting today, thanks to our friend Debbie Gatewood at Parks Real Estate!. For just $15 per pet, the Blue Raiders will ship to your...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU is in Florida for Matches with FAU and FIU
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team is set to play two Conference USA matches this week. The Blue Raiders will travel to Florida for a match with FAU on Friday, October 14 at 6:00 p.m. CT. They'll in Miami on Sunday, October 16 for a matchup with FIU at 12:00 p.m. CT. Both matches will be available on CUSA.TV.
atozsports.com
One thing Tennessee can do during game on Saturday that would infuriate Alabama fans
There’s an injustice that has gone on for long enough that the Tennessee Vols can put an end to this weekend. And no, I’m not talking about the 15-game losing streak to Alabama (though they can end that, too). I’m talking about the theft of the song “Dixieland...
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
vucommodores.com
Commodore Coach Announces Retirement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ian Duvenhage, the winningest coach in Vanderbilt men’s tennis history, announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season. Duvenhage enters his final spring the Commodores’ all-time leader with 217 victories in dual match competition, 63 wins in Southeastern Conference...
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend
(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together
Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
QSR magazine
Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee
The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pegram UMC 12th Annual Fish Fry Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11am – 1pm Pegram UMC, 479 Thompson Rd Pegram UMC Fish Fry — The 12th annual Pegram United Methodist Church Fish Fry is 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 15, or until […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Ribbon Cutting: Graze Craze in Murfreesboro
Graze Craze held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Suite E in Murfreesboro. Graze Craze is the innovator in an attractive food trend sweeping the nation known as “Grazing”. Grazing allows people the flexibility to eat an entire meal or small portions of food during the course of the day. The grazing style of eating provides you and your guests with a diverse meal plan in the form of a charcuterie-style grazing box, platter, or table that meets the individual needs and wants of everyone’s personal palette and diet, in relation to those who may have special health or medical eating requirements.
WAFF
Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is back in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For one weekend, one of the smallest towns in Tennessee becomes the biggest spot for BBQ. The Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is happening in Lynchburg, October 14-15. More than 40,000 pitmasters and bbq lovers from across the world are coming together...
