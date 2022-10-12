Read full article on original website
Related
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Whit
The QB-WR Connection Between Rowan Football’s Mike Husni and John Maldonado
From the moment quarterback Mike Husni and wide receiver John Maldonado stepped on the field together in 2019, they’ve had a connection that has blossomed from young players with the potential to bonafide superstars in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). During their junior years together in 2021, Husni...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Camden Volleyball continues winning tradition with district championship
Continuing their excellent performance in post-season play, Camden Volleyball swept district competition last Tuesday night, Oct. 4, to emerge as the Division 1 Class A District 9 champions! Following the tournament held in the CHS gym, the Lady Lions remain undefeated. This is the team’s seventh district championship in the past eight seasons.
Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports
Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
philadelphiaeagles.com
Coach of the Week: Robert Hinson, Camden
If you walk through the halls at Camden High School and Mr. Hinson is around, you'll likely hear a gaggle of football players trailing behind him using their best coach's voice, repeating some of these phrases:. "Figure it the frig out!" or "Figfro" for short. "Embrace the grind, man!" "Lock...
NJ soccer player dies unexpectedly at Pennsylvania college
A junior from Gloucester County died at York College of Pennsylvania after being found unresponsive in his dorm. Dr. Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, said in a statement that Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, 21, from the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township was found Saturday morning and later pronounced dead. He said there was no indication of a threat to the campus but did not disclose the circumstances of Ruehlicke's death.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: WMMR Corporate Overlords Respond to Blowup at Station
Plus, a magical Mastriano matchup … and plenty of fun stuff to do this weekend. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
21-Year-Old Gloucester County, NJ Native Found Dead in College Dorm
The Gloucester County community is in mourning following news of the death of a 21-year-old college student from the area. Andrew 'Drew' Ruelicke, of Harrison Township, was reportedly found dead in his Pennsylvania dormitory approximately 10 a.m. on October 8th, according to Courier Post. Ruelicke, who graduated from Bishop Eustace...
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
Are You A Winner? Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K In South Jersey
A lucky Mega Millions lottery player won $10,000 in the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven #33336, 3163 Marne Highway in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. The winning numbers for the...
NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting
A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
shorelocalnews.com
Holy Spirit Alum Innovates and Modernizes His Family Business
It’s the Fourth of July weekend. Tens of thousands of families trek from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore. Rental homes are completely booked and doo-wop motels don’t have any vacancy. Almost a million people gather on the sand to tan or build sandcastles, warming up to jump into the refreshingly-cold ocean.
Huge Musical Festival Coming to Atlantic City, NJ, Beach in 2023
It appears that when punk band Blink-182 announced on social media that they would be playing in Atlantic City on May 28, they let the cat out of the bag on a bigger event coming to the resort town. After doing some digging, I was looking at where Blink-182 might...
Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
shorelocalnews.com
Essl’s expands to go Italian; Lizzie Rose set to reopen, needs your help
Since taking over Essl’s Dugout in West Atlantic City in 2018, Bobby and Carey Hettmannsperger have changed the culinary scene of Atlantic County. It’s not an exaggeration. Not only did the couple resurrect Essl’s, a legendary breakfast and lunch spot since 1972 – home of the Messl sandwich...
shorelocalnews.com
AtlantiCare recognizes Edward R. Knight Award winners, healthcare heroes during 61st annual Century Club Gala
Event proceeds to benefit Medical Arts Pavilion programs and services. The AtlantiCare Foundation honored Kamal Kassis, M.D. and Dee Kassis, RN, of Absecon, and Joseph Kelly, of Mays Landing as Edward R. Knight Award recipients October 8. The recognition took place during the organization’s 61st annual Century Club Gala at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.
thesandpaper.net
Poacher Busts Just Keep on Coming; A Bass Bonanza of All-Time Proportions
We are suffering through the latest the traffic signals have been left on in the fall. The big turn-off must await the rescheduled Chowderfest this weekend. Of course, suffering might be a bit much, seeing we are in the midst of some awesome autumnness. The fall feel is ideal for the arriving anglers vying for big money, prizes and, most of all, bragging rights associated with the 2022 Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.
177th Fighter Wing Night Exercises at Atlantic City International Airport
Like any good team, our friends at the 177th Fighter Wing need to do some practicing every now and then. The Air National Guard flight team, based at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township, has announced that they have night training planned for the next few nights, through and including Saturday night (October 15th.)
