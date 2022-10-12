ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

NJ.com

Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
thecamdenchronicle.com

Camden Volleyball continues winning tradition with district championship

Continuing their excellent performance in post-season play, Camden Volleyball swept district competition last Tuesday night, Oct. 4, to emerge as the Division 1 Class A District 9 champions! Following the tournament held in the CHS gym, the Lady Lions remain undefeated. This is the team’s seventh district championship in the past eight seasons.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports

Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
CAMDEN, NJ
philadelphiaeagles.com

Coach of the Week: Robert Hinson, Camden

If you walk through the halls at Camden High School and Mr. Hinson is around, you'll likely hear a gaggle of football players trailing behind him using their best coach's voice, repeating some of these phrases:. "Figure it the frig out!" or "Figfro" for short. "Embrace the grind, man!" "Lock...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ soccer player dies unexpectedly at Pennsylvania college

A junior from Gloucester County died at York College of Pennsylvania after being found unresponsive in his dorm. Dr. Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, said in a statement that Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, 21, from the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township was found Saturday morning and later pronounced dead. He said there was no indication of a threat to the campus but did not disclose the circumstances of Ruehlicke's death.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting

A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
TRENTON, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Holy Spirit Alum Innovates and Modernizes His Family Business

It’s the Fourth of July weekend. Tens of thousands of families trek from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore. Rental homes are completely booked and doo-wop motels don’t have any vacancy. Almost a million people gather on the sand to tan or build sandcastles, warming up to jump into the refreshingly-cold ocean.
ABSECON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

AtlantiCare recognizes Edward R. Knight Award winners, healthcare heroes during 61st annual Century Club Gala

Event proceeds to benefit Medical Arts Pavilion programs and services. The AtlantiCare Foundation honored Kamal Kassis, M.D. and Dee Kassis, RN, of Absecon, and Joseph Kelly, of Mays Landing as Edward R. Knight Award recipients October 8. The recognition took place during the organization’s 61st annual Century Club Gala at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Poacher Busts Just Keep on Coming; A Bass Bonanza of All-Time Proportions

We are suffering through the latest the traffic signals have been left on in the fall. The big turn-off must await the rescheduled Chowderfest this weekend. Of course, suffering might be a bit much, seeing we are in the midst of some awesome autumnness. The fall feel is ideal for the arriving anglers vying for big money, prizes and, most of all, bragging rights associated with the 2022 Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ

