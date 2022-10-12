A junior from Gloucester County died at York College of Pennsylvania after being found unresponsive in his dorm. Dr. Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, said in a statement that Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, 21, from the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township was found Saturday morning and later pronounced dead. He said there was no indication of a threat to the campus but did not disclose the circumstances of Ruehlicke's death.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO