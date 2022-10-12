It’s time for audiences to once again return to Haddonfield with the arrival of Halloween Ends, which is now streaming on Peacock Premium and playing in theaters. Halloween Ends is the 13th overall film in the Halloween franchise, and the third film in the recent “H40” reboot trilogy, which started with the return of serial killer Michael Myers in 2018’s Halloween. It’s also, supposedly, the final film of this rebooted franchise. Once you watch the film, you’ll see that the Halloween Ends ending leaves little room for continuation with the characters of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.

HADDONFIELD, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO