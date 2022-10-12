Read full article on original website
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thecamdenchronicle.com
Camden Volleyball continues winning tradition with district championship
Continuing their excellent performance in post-season play, Camden Volleyball swept district competition last Tuesday night, Oct. 4, to emerge as the Division 1 Class A District 9 champions! Following the tournament held in the CHS gym, the Lady Lions remain undefeated. This is the team’s seventh district championship in the past eight seasons.
Football: Elijah Jennings has big day as No. 19 Pennsauken defeats Camden Catholic
Elijah Jennings had a pair of touchdown runs as Pennsauken, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Camden Catholic 39-6 in Cherry Hill to move to 7-0. Ka’Ron Ali got the scoring going for Pennsauken with an 82-yard kickoff return in the first quarter before Jennings punched one in from one yard out.
Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports
Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
South Jersey Coaches’ Cup first round boys soccer roundup for Oct. 14
Eli Uray scored two goals to lead fourth-seeded Shawnee to a 5-1 win over 13th-seeded Hammonton in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup, in Medford. Shawnee (8-2-2) will face 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals on Monday. Jacob Santamaria and Owen Stileau each tallied a goal...
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
philadelphiaeagles.com
Coach of the Week: Robert Hinson, Camden
If you walk through the halls at Camden High School and Mr. Hinson is around, you'll likely hear a gaggle of football players trailing behind him using their best coach's voice, repeating some of these phrases:. "Figure it the frig out!" or "Figfro" for short. "Embrace the grind, man!" "Lock...
College soccer player from N.J. found dead in his Pennsylvania dorm room
A 21-year-old Gloucester County man who graduated from a Catholic school in Pennsauken Township in 2020 was found dead last week in his college dorm room in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Andrew Ruehlicke, a graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room at York College...
Are You A Winner? Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K In South Jersey
A lucky Mega Millions lottery player won $10,000 in the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven #33336, 3163 Marne Highway in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. The winning numbers for the...
21-Year-Old Gloucester County, NJ Native Found Dead in College Dorm
The Gloucester County community is in mourning following news of the death of a 21-year-old college student from the area. Andrew 'Drew' Ruelicke, of Harrison Township, was reportedly found dead in his Pennsylvania dormitory approximately 10 a.m. on October 8th, according to Courier Post. Ruelicke, who graduated from Bishop Eustace...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
shorelocalnews.com
Holy Spirit Alum Innovates and Modernizes His Family Business
It’s the Fourth of July weekend. Tens of thousands of families trek from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore. Rental homes are completely booked and doo-wop motels don’t have any vacancy. Almost a million people gather on the sand to tan or build sandcastles, warming up to jump into the refreshingly-cold ocean.
Stunning Tribute: Hammonton, NJ, Police Unveil Vehicle to Honor Officer Who Died Unexpectedly
Officials in the blueberry capital of the world have unveiled a police vehicle that honors an officer who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. The Hammonton Police Department says 53-year-old Cpl. Rich Jones died on March 31st and "this loss was felt throughout the police department, town, and school district."
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
phillyvoice.com
Penn Medicine, Virtua Health's new proton therapy cancer treatment center will become first in South Jersey
Penn Medicine and Virtua Health are nearing the debut of their new proton therapy center at Virtua's Voorhees Hospital Campus in Camden County. The $45 million facility will be the first site in South Jersey to offer the promising cancer treatment, which is associated with fewer side effects. The 8,600-square-foot...
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
Where Was ‘Halloween Ends’ Filmed? Discover the Filming Locations For Haddonfield
It’s time for audiences to once again return to Haddonfield with the arrival of Halloween Ends, which is now streaming on Peacock Premium and playing in theaters. Halloween Ends is the 13th overall film in the Halloween franchise, and the third film in the recent “H40” reboot trilogy, which started with the return of serial killer Michael Myers in 2018’s Halloween. It’s also, supposedly, the final film of this rebooted franchise. Once you watch the film, you’ll see that the Halloween Ends ending leaves little room for continuation with the characters of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: WMMR Corporate Overlords Respond to Blowup at Station
Plus, a magical Mastriano matchup … and plenty of fun stuff to do this weekend. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
