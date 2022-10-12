ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Camden Volleyball continues winning tradition with district championship

Continuing their excellent performance in post-season play, Camden Volleyball swept district competition last Tuesday night, Oct. 4, to emerge as the Division 1 Class A District 9 champions! Following the tournament held in the CHS gym, the Lady Lions remain undefeated. This is the team’s seventh district championship in the past eight seasons.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports

Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
CAMDEN, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Sports
City
Glassboro, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
philadelphiaeagles.com

Coach of the Week: Robert Hinson, Camden

If you walk through the halls at Camden High School and Mr. Hinson is around, you'll likely hear a gaggle of football players trailing behind him using their best coach's voice, repeating some of these phrases:. "Figure it the frig out!" or "Figfro" for short. "Embrace the grind, man!" "Lock...
CAMDEN, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Holy Spirit Alum Innovates and Modernizes His Family Business

It’s the Fourth of July weekend. Tens of thousands of families trek from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore. Rental homes are completely booked and doo-wop motels don’t have any vacancy. Almost a million people gather on the sand to tan or build sandcastles, warming up to jump into the refreshingly-cold ocean.
ABSECON, NJ
Volleyball
NCAA
Sports
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ
94.5 PST

Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video

Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Decider.com

Where Was ‘Halloween Ends’ Filmed? Discover the Filming Locations For Haddonfield

It’s time for audiences to once again return to Haddonfield with the arrival of Halloween Ends, which is now streaming on Peacock Premium and playing in theaters. Halloween Ends is the 13th overall film in the Halloween franchise, and the third film in the recent “H40” reboot trilogy, which started with the return of serial killer Michael Myers in 2018’s Halloween. It’s also, supposedly, the final film of this rebooted franchise. Once you watch the film, you’ll see that the Halloween Ends ending leaves little room for continuation with the characters of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.
HADDONFIELD, NJ

