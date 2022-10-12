Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Related
Jordan Poole gets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant reality after Draymond Green punishment from Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
saturdaytradition.com
Draymond Green has interesting response when asked about future with Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green addressed his future with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Green, the former standout at Michigan State is looking ahead to winning another championship with the Warriors. The four-time NBA champion is staying focused purely on the goal of another championship with a contract that goes until...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant comments on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Kevin Durant is opening up a bit this week about the recent scandal involving his best frenemy. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant spoke with Nick Friedell of ESPN and gave his thoughts on ex-Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green sucker-punching Jordan Poole during practice earlier this month. “It’s rare,” said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors
MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
Draymond Green Has Blunt Comment About Future With Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has played his entire NBA career in the Bay Area. But with his contract expiring soon and no extension on the horizon, will he finish it with the Warriors?. Speaking to the media this week, Green reflected on previously stating that he doesn't believe...
Draymond Green downplays Jordan Poole punch, Warriors contract situation in return: 'I'm a professional'
Draymond Green has rejoined the Golden State Warriors, and it would be understandable if the mood were a bit tense after his punch of teammate Jordan Poole. He's just trying to move past it. The veteran spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since stepping away from the team,...
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Suns SG Devin Booker Sits at +2800 to Win NBA MVP
Booker didn't get any first-place votes while gaining just one vote for second place. He did manage eight third-place votes, 49 fourth-place votes, and 22 fifth-place votes for a total of 216, placing above Dallas Mavericks. He finished the regular season averaging 26.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from...
Steve Kerr reveals Warriors’ versatile secret weapon alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green
Success of the Golden State Warriors’ bench this season will hinge largely on the impact and development of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. But if any of their prized recent lottery picks aren’t ready for a regular rotation role, the defending champions will have the luxury of relying on a pair of proven veteran additions instead.
NBC Sports
Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game
For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice on Oct. 5.
NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz surrounding Draymond Green, Russell Westbrook and others
Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Cole
The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation
Comments / 0