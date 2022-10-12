ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant comments on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation

Kevin Durant is opening up a bit this week about the recent scandal involving his best frenemy. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant spoke with Nick Friedell of ESPN and gave his thoughts on ex-Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green sucker-punching Jordan Poole during practice earlier this month. “It’s rare,” said...
Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors

MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
Suns SG Devin Booker Sits at +2800 to Win NBA MVP

Booker didn't get any first-place votes while gaining just one vote for second place. He did manage eight third-place votes, 49 fourth-place votes, and 22 fifth-place votes for a total of 216, placing above Dallas Mavericks. He finished the regular season averaging 26.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from...
Steve Kerr reveals Warriors’ versatile secret weapon alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green

Success of the Golden State Warriors’ bench this season will hinge largely on the impact and development of Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. But if any of their prized recent lottery picks aren’t ready for a regular rotation role, the defending champions will have the luxury of relying on a pair of proven veteran additions instead.
Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game

For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice on Oct. 5.
