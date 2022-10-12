ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutman, NC

Comments / 2

Related
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Troutman request for qualifications for engineering services for clay pipe sewer system

The Town of Troutman is seeking professional engineering services for design, permit approval, bidding, construction observation and contract administration through the final certification of the project. The selected engineering firm shall fulfill the duties of the Engineer and the Resident Project Representative (RPR) as described in the General and Supplementary Conditions of the 2018 edition of the EJCDC C-700 and C-800 construction contract documents.
TROUTMAN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Viewpoint: Residents have opportunity to help shape future of Statesville

In 2019 city staff began receiving numerous calls about potential development opportunities. We received so many, in fact, that we began tracking all new development inquiries. These calls generally centered on the availability of utilities, zoning, and other development questions. Those inquiries were recorded on a map of the city, with the assumption that if a developer is asking about property, it is likely that even if it does not happen immediately, it will happen at some point. Our primary reason for tracking these developments was to gauge the potential impact on the future provision of city services.
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iredell County, NC
Government
County
Iredell County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Troutman, NC
Government
City
Troutman, NC
qcnews.com

‘Multi-year delays’: West Catawba Avenue widening project

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On any given day, traffic along West Catawba Avenue is robust, in a word — most of it due to being an exit along Interstate-77. But in areas west of the interstate, the four-lane road becomes a two-lane road. For years, there has been discussion of widening the road — all while development has come to the area.
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?

The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#Toll Roads#Food Truck#Infrastructure#Troutman Council#Ens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville chamber celebrates new businesses

Recent Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce highlights have included new business celebrations. Buddy’s Seafood Market, a locally owned seafood market operated by the Harris brothers, has opened at 115 Commons Drive in Mooresville near Little Caesars Pizza in the southwest quadrant of the N.C. 150/U.S. 21 intersection. Buddy’s Seafood...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 2-8

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 2-8. 7-Eleven #41572, 1505 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96/A. Bae’s Burgers, 246 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A. Blu Star Grill, 120A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 98/A. Five Buys Burgers and Fries, 654 F River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Food...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Iredell County church prepares for expansion with ‘The Bridge’

This month, Watermark Church is celebrating some big anniversaries… our fifth in our church home and our 15th since our very first service! A lot has changed in our world since our church started, and even since we moved into our beautiful home, but one thing that has not changed is Watermark’s unswerving commitment to Jesus’ Great Commandment and Great Commission! (Matthew 22:37-40; 28:18-20)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

The History And Future Of Farming In Catawba Co., 11/15

Newton, NC – In honor of Farm City Week 2022, join us for a night of celebrating our County’s farming history and community on Tuesday, November 15, from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. at the Catawba. Country Club – 1154 Country Club Rd, Newton, NC 28658. Doors...
NEWTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy