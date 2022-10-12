Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Council delays vote on River Rock development rezoning at request of developers
At the beginning of Thursday night’s meeting, Town Manager Ron Wyatt asked the Troutman Town Council to delay consideration of the River Rock attached ranch home development on Perth Road at the request of the developers, who could not attend this evening’s meeting. Several residents who came to...
iredellfreenews.com
Letter to the Editor: Troutman officials should listen to residents and stop ‘out-of-control’ development
It seems like the Town of Troutman is always on the defensive because town officials may not like the simple fact the citizens want this out-of-control development to stop for a while. There’s always a reason this council/staff can’t come up with a way to slow things down.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Troutman request for qualifications for engineering services for clay pipe sewer system
The Town of Troutman is seeking professional engineering services for design, permit approval, bidding, construction observation and contract administration through the final certification of the project. The selected engineering firm shall fulfill the duties of the Engineer and the Resident Project Representative (RPR) as described in the General and Supplementary Conditions of the 2018 edition of the EJCDC C-700 and C-800 construction contract documents.
iredellfreenews.com
Viewpoint: Residents have opportunity to help shape future of Statesville
In 2019 city staff began receiving numerous calls about potential development opportunities. We received so many, in fact, that we began tracking all new development inquiries. These calls generally centered on the availability of utilities, zoning, and other development questions. Those inquiries were recorded on a map of the city, with the assumption that if a developer is asking about property, it is likely that even if it does not happen immediately, it will happen at some point. Our primary reason for tracking these developments was to gauge the potential impact on the future provision of city services.
qcnews.com
‘Multi-year delays’: West Catawba Avenue widening project
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On any given day, traffic along West Catawba Avenue is robust, in a word — most of it due to being an exit along Interstate-77. But in areas west of the interstate, the four-lane road becomes a two-lane road. For years, there has been discussion of widening the road — all while development has come to the area.
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?
The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
WBTV
NC State Treasurer, NCAE share ongoing concerns regarding payroll issues in Gaston County Schools
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The next pay cycle for Gaston County Schools employees is quickly approaching but many say they’re doubtful their checks will be correct. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been...
Program helps residents using wells connect with county water
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Some Union County residents said that they can’t trust the water coming out of their taps and that the well water has been failing state testing. The county has opened an application process for the Short Water Line program that connects residents on wells to county water.
WBTV
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council and Fortius Capital Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of Lakeshore Corporate Park on Thursday. The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the Interstate 85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro. The...
wataugaonline.com
Public meeting this Thursday on proposed widening to improve U.S. 421/ U.S. 321 from U.S. 321 to N.C. 105 Bypass
The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, in Watauga County to receive comments for a proposed widening project to improve U.S. 321/U.S. 421 west of Boone. The purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow, mobility and safety for all users. The public...
Residents push back against possible wastewater plant in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Residents are upset about of the possibility of a new sewage facility in their Union County neighborhood. The Union County Planning Board recommended that a plot of land be rezoned off Ridge Road near Friendly Baptist Church Road. Homeowners said they are worried about their...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Homeless Coalition partners gearing up for community’s winter, holiday needs
Iredell Homeless Coalition members have several upcoming events and collection drives to assist those who are homeless or housing insecure or in need as winter and the holidays approach. ♦ The 2022 Warm Heart Fest will offer a warm meal, fellowship, and winter clothing to attendees at the Bentley Center...
After solar company declares bankruptcy, Kannapolis couple out $37,000
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Homes, filed for Chapter 7 in the Western District of North Carolina Court, which involves liquidating its assets in order to pay creditors. JP Morgan Chase Bank is its largest creditor with more than $80.5 million. Court documents filed also...
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville chamber celebrates new businesses
Recent Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce highlights have included new business celebrations. Buddy’s Seafood Market, a locally owned seafood market operated by the Harris brothers, has opened at 115 Commons Drive in Mooresville near Little Caesars Pizza in the southwest quadrant of the N.C. 150/U.S. 21 intersection. Buddy’s Seafood...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 2-8
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 2-8. 7-Eleven #41572, 1505 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96/A. Bae’s Burgers, 246 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A. Blu Star Grill, 120A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 98/A. Five Buys Burgers and Fries, 654 F River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Food...
Homebuyer sues, claims builder undermined contract hoping to make more money in hot market
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — Megan Brusca signed a contract to buy a new home in Sherrills Ford, but she claims the builder sabotaged the deal once he thought he could sell the house to someone else for a higher price. It’s a nice house in Magnolia Cove and Brusca...
lakenormanpublications.com
Iredell County church prepares for expansion with ‘The Bridge’
This month, Watermark Church is celebrating some big anniversaries… our fifth in our church home and our 15th since our very first service! A lot has changed in our world since our church started, and even since we moved into our beautiful home, but one thing that has not changed is Watermark’s unswerving commitment to Jesus’ Great Commandment and Great Commission! (Matthew 22:37-40; 28:18-20)
focusnewspaper.com
The History And Future Of Farming In Catawba Co., 11/15
Newton, NC – In honor of Farm City Week 2022, join us for a night of celebrating our County’s farming history and community on Tuesday, November 15, from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. at the Catawba. Country Club – 1154 Country Club Rd, Newton, NC 28658. Doors...
