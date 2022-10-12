Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
NASDAQ
Merck (MRK) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.76), with the stock changing hands as low as $91.74 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Kroger, Albertsons Finally Seal The Rumored Merger Deal: See Highlights
Putting all rumors at rest, Kroger Co KR and Albertsons Companies Inc ACI have agreed to merge to establish a national footprint. The combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience. Kroger will acquire...
Can Investors Trust AT&T's Juicy 7% Dividend?
While the dividend may seem attractive, the business is displaying some red flags.
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise
Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why An Analyst Is Turning Less Positive On 2 Legacy Automakers
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week — here's a look at some of our top stories. It was a volatile week for Wall Street, which saw major price swings after the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation.
The stock market is poised for a 'significant relief rally' after the S&P 500 tests key 3,500 support level, Katie Stockton says
The stock market is poised for a "significant relief rally" after it tested a key support level on Thursday, according to Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton. The S&P 500 fell more than 2% Thursday morning after a higher-than-expected CPI report, but has since recovered all of those losses and then some.
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Thoughtworks Holding
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
tipranks.com
Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield
Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $29.58 per share on revenue of $266.82 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.2% to $79.16 in after-hours trading.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 34.2% to $0.31 during Friday's regular session. Connexa Sports Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1028.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About iHeartMedia
Analysts have provided the following ratings for iHeartMedia IHRT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $12.5 versus the current price of iHeartMedia at $7.71, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
tipranks.com
Citigroup’s Revenues Up in Q3, But Profits Decline
Citigroup (NYSE: C) reported Q3 results with revenues of $18.5 billion, up 6% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $230 million. Net income declined to $3.5 billion in Q3, versus $4.6 billion in the same period a year back. Adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.50 per...
Benzinga
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
Benzinga
iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates
BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
Why Morgan Stanley Shares Are Trading Lower, Here Are 43 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG surged 77.7% to $9.35. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI shares jumped 66% to $24.90. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI climbed 40% to $3.4028. Avenue Therapeutics recently priced a roughly 3.6 million unit offering at $3.30 per unit. Agrify Corporation AGFY surged 38.9% to $1.31. IMARA...
Analyst Ratings for Entegris
Within the last quarter, Entegris ENTG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $132.88 versus the current price of Entegris at $76.2, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Entegris...
