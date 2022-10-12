Teachers, government workers and people employed by nonprofits have only days remaining to apply for a one-time waiver that could help them erase or reduce their student debt. The so-called "limited Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver" was designed by the Biden administration last year to fix a major problem with a long-running program designed to ease the college debt of public servants. Under the waiver, public sector workers can apply to receive credit for past repayments that haven't previously qualified for loan relief. The deadline for applying for the waiver is October 31 — which means public workers have only about...

COLLEGES ・ 8 DAYS AGO