Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt...
WSMV
White House gives first look at student loan forgiveness application
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Biden Administration offered a preview of the student debt relief application on Tuesday ahead of its launch. The application, expected to open in late October, will be simple and straight-forward, according to a senior administration official. The official said they kept the number of questions...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
How student loan borrowers can apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness
Student loan borrowers across the country will have until December 2023 to apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness from the federal government. The Biden administration has rolled out “a short and simple” online application that borrowers can fill out on their phone or computer. The one-time maneuver by President Joe Biden is meant to help address the student debt crisis that has ballooned to over $1.7 trillion. Biden plans to cancel...
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
RELATED PEOPLE
KUTV
Biden administration announce student loan forgiveness applications now open
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Biden administration has opened the application process in a beta period for Americans seeking student debt relief. The announcement comes just two days after the White House provided a sneak peek at the application for federal student loan borrowers. The beta period allows...
Yahoo!
Student loan forgiveness application preview hits Twitter: What it looks like
Student loan borrowers got a glimpse of the debt forgiveness application via Twitter alerts from the White House. The application, which is expected to be released in October, is still not live at the U.S. Department of Education website. Borrowers, though, are getting more clues as to what they'll need to do once the application is out.
Yahoo!
Student loan forgiveness: AOC offers tip for parent borrowers
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week took to Instagram Live and Twitter to explain how parent borrowers benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Not only are student loans parents took out for their own college eligible for forgiveness, she pointed out, but also ParentPlus loans they took...
Virtually all PPP loans have been forgiven with limited scrutiny
Officials promised a robust review process before forgiving PPP loans, but most loans could be forgiven with a simple, one-page form. Meanwhile, just 2% of loans have gotten close, hands-on reviews.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abovethelaw.com
'This Is Where I'd Have Biden's Debt Relief, If It Wasn't For Those Darned Black People,' Says Wisconsin Institute For Law And Liberty
A group in Wisconsin claims President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt violates federal law by intentionally seeking to narrow the racial wealth gap and help Black borrowers. The allegation is among the claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservative legal outfit Wisconsin...
What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness
Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
Student loan borrowers should have been able to apply for forgiveness already. Now, they have to wait at least 2 more weeks
The Biden administration has agreed to hold off forgiving any federal student loan until at least Oct. 17. The Biden administration has agreed to hold off forgiving any federal student loans until at least Oct. 23, the second time the application has been delayed as legal battles pile up. That’s...
Up to 5 million student-loan borrowers might have to submit income verification documents when they apply for relief. Here's what that would look like.
Biden's Education Department estimates at least 1 million student-loan borrowers will need extra proof of income to get federal debt relief.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Student loan relief: Only weeks left to apply for major program
Teachers, government workers and people employed by nonprofits have only days remaining to apply for a one-time waiver that could help them erase or reduce their student debt. The so-called "limited Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver" was designed by the Biden administration last year to fix a major problem with a long-running program designed to ease the college debt of public servants. Under the waiver, public sector workers can apply to receive credit for past repayments that haven't previously qualified for loan relief. The deadline for applying for the waiver is October 31 — which means public workers have only about...
The Biden administration swears its online student-loan forgiveness application can support a flood of borrowers seeking relief, even after past hiccups: 'We can handle the traffic'
While the student aid website crashed after Biden announced student-loan forgiveness, officials said that won't happen to the debt relief application.
msn.com
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
The first student-debt relief email update just went out from Biden's Education Department
On Thursday, the Department of Education sent out an update on student debt relief. The email provides details on debt relief eligibility and what to expect moving forward. Borrowers can begin applying for relief this October through a "short and simple" application. Millions of federal student loan borrowers just received...
Comments / 0