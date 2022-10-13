Asa Martin tends to rev up as the Tigers get deeper into the season

Memphis Tigers running back Asa Martin said it’s almost like a dream come true to see the way running backs are used in college and NFL offenses today.

Teams: Tigers (4-2, 2-1 in AAC) at East Carolina (3-3, 1-2)

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 15

Place: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, N.C.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 98.9 The Roar of Memphis

Instead of getting the bulk of their touches from running through the tackles 25 times a game, coaches are using different ways to get running backs involved in the offense. Giving them the ball in space through the passing game creates more opportunities for guys like Martin, a 5-11 and 200-pound back who isn’t going to run over defenders pounding it up the middle.

Martin is an athlete with quality hands who is elusive enough to make a guy miss in space.

“Watching that evolution of the running back is a confidence booster for me,” Martin said. “Just keep going, and my time will come. Just seeing (NFL) guys like James Cook, Kenny Gainwell, those types of backs who I look at myself as similar to, and what they’re doing right now just gives me a good confidence boost to keep going and my game will translate.”

Martin’s game has translated well during the back half of the season over the past two years. He finished last season with 14 catches for 150 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Martin caught 10 passes for 141 yards and scored both touchdowns in the final three games.

He finished the 2020 season with 233 rushing yards and a score to go with 10 catches for 105 yards. He racked up 171 of those rushing yards and eight catches for 92 yards in the final four games of the season, which included 96 rushing yards in the Montgomery Bowl.

The Tigers are at the halfway point of this season, which means fans are looking to see if Martin is going to continue his trend of late-season success.

“I’m the type of guy I want it to get going from the first game,” Martin said. “But just how it’s worked out for me the last couple of years, it seems like the colder it gets, the better football I play. Just going in and taking advantage of every opportunity I get.”

University of Memphis running back Asa Martin (28) scores a touchdown during a Oct. 7, 2022 game against the University of Houston in Memphis, Tennessee. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Martin practiced catching footballs with his fingertips before Memphis kicked off against Houston last week. It’s a pregame ritual he does every week to stay sharp on his receiving skills. It paid off when receiver Gabe Rogers threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Martin, giving the Tigers a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter.

It’s a play Memphis has practiced over and over again.

“We practiced that like every week, so when it was called, we knew to just go execute,” Martin said. “Gabe was asking me before the play he was like, ‘Bro, what kind of ball you want?’ I’m like, ‘Bro, however it happens, make the play.’”

Houston outscored Memphis by 20 points after that score to rally for a 33-32 win. The Tigers now have a 2-1 conference record (4-2 overall) with six games left to compete for a quality finish in what appears to be a wide-open American Athletic Conference.

Martin has already surpassed his rushing and receiving totals from last year, and Memphis could use that extra jolt from Martin as the Tigers embark on a tough three-game stretch that includes two road games at ECU and Tulane. Memphis will host UCF on Nov. 5 following the off week.

“It’s very important and very crucial at this point in my career to keep making plays in bigtime moments now that people know me and know that the ball is probably coming my way,” Martin said. “It’s kind of like a confidence booster. It makes me comfortable that I know what I can do with the ball in my hands. Having the confidence of (offensive coordinator Tim) Cramsey, and (running backs) coach Sean Dawkins and (head coach Ryan) Silverfield just makes me play loose and go play free and go make plays.”

Martin shared the backfield with another quality running back while he was at Austin High School in Alabama, so he has always been familiar with getting touches in other ways than running the ball. His high school coach would line Martin in the slot at times when the defense loaded the box.

Running backs Brandon Thomas and Jevyon Ducker are ahead of Martin on the depth chart, but his versatility allows him to get time on the field. The way Memphis uses its offensive weapons is the main reason why Martin chose to join the Tigers.

Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey has approached his first year in the program with the philosophy of putting guys in the best position to maximize their skill set. That’s why Rogers was seen running the ball on a couple of end-around plays last week. That’s why backup quarterback Ryan Glover broke for a 28-yard run and why Martin has had a better start to this season.

“It’s working out well for me, the reason why I came to Memphis,” Martin said. “To be that versatile role, not just be in the backfield or be limited to just one thing I can do. Just being able to get the ball in my hands in many different ways. … That’s why you want to come play in an offense like this. A spread system, a lot of misdirection to try to keep the defense on their toes. It’s very exciting.”