Marie Farrell O’Neil, 97, formerly of Spring Lake, Brielle and points North in NJ, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. She was the youngest of seven children to Thomas and Anne Whelan. Marie was predeceased by husbands, James Farrell II, and Francis C. O’Neil. She was also predeceased by son, James J. Farrell III and all of her siblings.

Following high school, she worked as a Research Librarian at Merck. After her family was raised, she worked at Monmouth County Educational Commission as an Administrative Assistant, second to none, for 20 years.

Marie was a life-long lover of Airdale’s, the Boardwalk, Sinatra and antiques. She would break into song at the drop of a hat. She was kind, caring, funny, and full of love and joy. Marie was the greatest mother from the greatest generation. She leaves behind her daughters Patrice and Maureen and her son John. Granddaughter, Elizabeth and two great granddaughters, Eloise and Tessa.



Mass will be held at St. Catharine’s Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 17. Committal will follow in St. Catharine Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome.com .