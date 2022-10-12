Read full article on original website
University Daily
Tech volleyball falls in five sets to Kansas
Texas Tech volleyball lost to the Kansas Jayhawks in five sets on Oct. 15 in Lawrence. Following the loss, the Red Raiders stand at 3-3 in Big 12 play. Tech gifted multiple points to Kansas through errors, with 31 attack errors and seven block errors committed by the Red Raiders. The 31 attack errors almost doubled Kansas' 19.
University Daily
Tech soccer resilient in 1-0 victory against Kansas State
Texas Tech soccer extended its conference win streak to three with a 1-0 victory over Kansas State Thursday at Buser Family Park in Manhattan, Kansas. The win over the Wildcats gives the Red Raiders 11 points in the league standings, according to Big 12 Sports. Kansas State hosted Tech having...
University Daily
Lubbock Community Theatre brings ‘She Kills Monsters’ to life
‘She Kills Monsters’ is a contemporary play by Qui Nguyen that combines one sister’s love for Dungeons and Dragons and the other sister’s journey through grief. This Friday, the Lubbock Community Theatre will be debuting their production of the 2011 play. Meg Davis is making her directorial...
University Daily
Police Blotter officers report incidents from Oct. 9 to 13
2:04 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication at Weymouth Residence Hall. The student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail. 3:07 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication at Weymouth Residence Hall. The student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail. 9:48 a.m....
