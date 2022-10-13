Brawl after school ends with teen stabbed in face, Upper Darby police say

Fight near Upper Darby High School ends with teen stabbed 02:02

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Upper Darby Police Department said a fight after school Wednesday ended with a kid being stabbed in the face. It happened in the Bond Shopping Center parking lot near State Road and Landsdowne Avenue.

The victim is stable. He was rushed to a local hospital.

The Upper Darby School District said the victim is a student at Upper Darby High School.

The fight started near a McDonald's in front of a SEPTA stop, which parents say is a hangout for students before and after school.

Police said a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m. among a large group of students gathered near the McDonald's.

"It's a hangout before school and after school," said Danielle Tucker-Mills, a parent of Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School student.

That's when someone in the crowd pulled out a knife, police said.

"There's a lot of youth activity out here," parent Judy Brown said, "and sometimes, it does get out of control. I've seen it happen."

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Daniel McGarry released a statement regarding the incident.

"We have been informed that this incident involved a large number of students. Students who were not directly involved in the incident will have access to counseling services tomorrow at Upper Darby High School," McGarry said. "We recognize that witnessing such a serious incident is traumatic, and we will have support in place for students who need it."

"I pick him up. I drop him off," Tucker-Mills said, "so he really is not on public transportation. I believe he is safe at Bonner, but coming down here is a different story."

Police said the attacker was identified and charges are pending.

Other teens were arrested for fighting, according to police.

No other students were injured.