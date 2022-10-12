Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
Disney fans say park is losing magic
It was once the most revered family vacation destination. Now, some Disney enthusiasts say the "Happiest Place on Earth" is losing its magic. According to a new study, the cost of Disney is keeping guests from visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando more often. The gambling website time2play recently...
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations
If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer
Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
bravotv.com
Get Ready to Set Sail for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8
At BravoCon 2022, we learned more Below Deck Med is coming your way. Let’s face it, BravoCon 2022 has been extra exciting for fans of the Below Deck franchise. It was confirmed on Friday, October 14, at the Below Deck: Crew Oughtta Know panel that more Below Deck Mediterranean is on the way, with Season 8 slated to air in 2023.
disneydining.com
Complete Guide to Christmas at Magic Kingdom
It’s beginning to look a lot like….Christmas? It’s that magical time of year where the holidays all blend together and create one of the best times to be at Walt Disney World. While they haven’t started decorating yet, they have started planning, and this Christmas promises to be one you won’t want to miss. From special decorations, to holiday food, to fireworks and parades, this time of year never disappoints! Find out all of the special events happening during the most magical time of year at The Most Magical Place on Earth. It even snows on Main Street USA! Snow in Florida? It’s a Christmas miracle!
disneytips.com
Family Vloggers Banned After Dangerous Moves on Pirates of the Caribbean
If you have visited any Disney Park, or any other theme park attractions, you are probably familiar with the very common Cast Member saying to “Keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs” inside the ride vehicles at all times. While there are several rules in place that Guests...
disneyfoodblog.com
Match Your Family With Disney’s NEW Holiday Spirit Jerseys!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Wearing matching shirts to Disney World can really add to the magic of your trip — but it can also be a little tricky to find items in everyone’s size.
msn.com
Cruise ship drinks packages: A line-by-line guide
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. It’s easy to run up a monster bill ordering wine, beer and mixed drinks by the glass on a cruise ship. The cost of alcoholic drinks on cruise vessels — particularly cocktails — can be pricey. But for those who regularly order several alcoholic drinks a day when cruising, there’s a way to save: a flat-fee drinks package.
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
Disney World Set to Bring Back Hugely Popular Event
Disney (DIS) and Comcast’s Universal Studios (CMCSA) are in constant competition for customers to choose their theme park for vacations. The competition has been fierce since covid restrictions lifted, as both parks have been launching new attractions and the return of fan favorites that people have been anxiously waiting to return.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
Plan Your Next Disney Vacation with the Latest DEALS and DISCOUNTS
It’s Halloween season at Disney World and there are some great travel times coming up! It’s a busy time of year at Disney World with the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival running through November 19th and the 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong, plus Halloween parties through the end of October and more holiday fun coming next month!
