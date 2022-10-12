ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

FOXBusiness

Best fair credit loans of October 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. A...
CREDITS & LOANS
Fortune

How banks and credit unions are different—and how to choose between the two

Anyone can join a bank, but credit unions require a membership. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When you’re searching for a new checking or savings account, there are several options available for the type of financial institution you might do business with. Two commonly used institutions you might consider: banks and credit unions. But not all financial institutions are created equal.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

TD Bank: 2022 Home Equity Review

TD Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in the US, offering just about every financial product -- credit cards, checking accounts, CDs, mortgages, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit and more -- to nearly 10 million customers. The bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and operates more than 1,100 branches in the Northeast, Mid-atlantic, the Carolinas and Florida.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Loan Guarantee#Financial Compensation#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Bank Guarantee Basics
Fortune

What’s a good credit score? It depends on the lender and credit-scoring model

Rather than stress about a very specific number, it’s best to just focus on keeping your accounts in good financial standing and working toward the highest score you can. If you’re looking to buy a home or sign up for a new credit card, you’re going to need to check your credit score. And the better your score, the more likely you’ll be approved and get a competitive interest rate. But understanding what constitutes a “good” credit score can be challenging, as definitions may vary by lender and credit scoring model.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score

Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
CREDITS & LOANS
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022

Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Record 9.62% I Bonds Rate Ends in October: How to Buy Savings Bonds

In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit an all-time high -- 9.62%. That record-high rate lasts for six months, but time is running out to get it. The Treasury will announce the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the last day to buy I bonds at the 9.62% rate will be Oct. 28.
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

A small business owner's guide to starting a 401(k) plan

A small business owner's guide to starting a 401(k) plan. As a small business owner, planning for employees' retirement may sound daunting, but it doesn't have to be. To help demystify the process, Guideline compiled this list of introductory tips about 401(k) plans for small business owners using information from a variety of sources, including the IRS and the Department of Labor. There are many different approaches to create a 401(k) plan that fits a company, and while there is no one size fits all approach, this beginners' guide can help business owners begin to explore options.
SMALL BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Banks Turn Mobile Banking Into Consumer’s Financial Tool of Choice

With the pandemic now endemic, are contactless digital tools and behaviors that got us through that episode sunsetting so we can return to how it was before?. There are numerous examples, but the use of online banking and mobile banking apps that rose dramatically in the first two years of the crisis have now become a permanent part of how we bank.
TECHNOLOGY
monitordaily.com

Capital One Bank Closes $2.1B Credit Facility for EquipmentShare

Capital One served as administrative agent for an amended and restated credit facility for EquipmentShare, a nationwide construction solutions provider, and increased its borrowing capacity to $2.1 billion. The revolver has a $1 billion accordion option. Capital One served as the lead arranger and administrative agent for EquipmentShare’s original line...
ECONOMY

