Read full article on original website
Related
Regions Bank to repay customers $141 million in illegal overdraft fees
For the second time in a decade, Regions Bank was found to have charged illegal overdraft fees, the government said Wednesday, in a settlement that will require the bank to repay $141 million to customers and pay an additional $50 million in fees. In an investigation, the Consumer Financial Protection...
FOXBusiness
Best fair credit loans of October 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. A...
How banks and credit unions are different—and how to choose between the two
Anyone can join a bank, but credit unions require a membership. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When you’re searching for a new checking or savings account, there are several options available for the type of financial institution you might do business with. Two commonly used institutions you might consider: banks and credit unions. But not all financial institutions are created equal.
CNET
TD Bank: 2022 Home Equity Review
TD Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in the US, offering just about every financial product -- credit cards, checking accounts, CDs, mortgages, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit and more -- to nearly 10 million customers. The bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and operates more than 1,100 branches in the Northeast, Mid-atlantic, the Carolinas and Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Millions of PPP Loans Were Flagged as Potentially Fraudulent. Many Were Never Investigated.
If the protesters who clashed with police and smashed their way through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, truly wanted to "stop the steal," perhaps their ire should have been directed a few blocks south. While the chaos was unfolding at the Capitol, bureaucrats at the Small Business Administration...
How Do Your Retirement Savings Compare to the Average American’s?
Planning for retirement requires thoughtful money management and careful planning. When it comes to retirement, curious glances at what other Americans are doing to prepare are a helpful way of assessing where you fall on the preparedness spectrum: Are you totally ready or woefully unprepared?. Take a look at the...
What’s a good credit score? It depends on the lender and credit-scoring model
Rather than stress about a very specific number, it’s best to just focus on keeping your accounts in good financial standing and working toward the highest score you can. If you’re looking to buy a home or sign up for a new credit card, you’re going to need to check your credit score. And the better your score, the more likely you’ll be approved and get a competitive interest rate. But understanding what constitutes a “good” credit score can be challenging, as definitions may vary by lender and credit scoring model.
CNET
Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score
Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Can You Close a Credit Card Without Harming Your Credit Score?
Your credit score is a powerful number. It can determine the loans you qualify for, the rates you get and the types of credit cards you can open. Because those three little digits mean so much, it's...
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.
If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
CNET
Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022
Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
CNBC
'Billions of dollars get left behind': The 401(k) industry now has a 'lost and found' for your old retirement accounts
Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group and Alight Solutions — three of the largest administrators of 401(k) plans — are teaming up to reconnect workers with savings left behind at old employers. Current rules allow employers to move accounts of less than $5,000 out of their 401(k) plan. The firms...
Virtually all PPP loans have been forgiven with limited scrutiny
Officials promised a robust review process before forgiving PPP loans, but most loans could be forgiven with a simple, one-page form. Meanwhile, just 2% of loans have gotten close, hands-on reviews.
Should You Buy a Car From a ‘Bad Credit, No Credit’ Dealership?
If you're in the market for a car and your credit history is shaky or worse, you'll see plenty of dealerships with signs proclaiming "no credit, no problem," "buy here, pay here," "no credit check,"...
CNET
Record 9.62% I Bonds Rate Ends in October: How to Buy Savings Bonds
In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit an all-time high -- 9.62%. That record-high rate lasts for six months, but time is running out to get it. The Treasury will announce the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the last day to buy I bonds at the 9.62% rate will be Oct. 28.
Yahoo!
Student loan forgiveness: Government offers glimpse of application for borrowers
The Education Department (ED) provided a first look at the student loan forgiveness application on Tuesday, but did not say exactly when the form would go live for borrowers to fill out. However, it reiterated the release is still set for this month. In a press briefing Tuesday, the ED...
KTEN.com
A small business owner's guide to starting a 401(k) plan
A small business owner's guide to starting a 401(k) plan. As a small business owner, planning for employees' retirement may sound daunting, but it doesn't have to be. To help demystify the process, Guideline compiled this list of introductory tips about 401(k) plans for small business owners using information from a variety of sources, including the IRS and the Department of Labor. There are many different approaches to create a 401(k) plan that fits a company, and while there is no one size fits all approach, this beginners' guide can help business owners begin to explore options.
Banks Turn Mobile Banking Into Consumer’s Financial Tool of Choice
With the pandemic now endemic, are contactless digital tools and behaviors that got us through that episode sunsetting so we can return to how it was before?. There are numerous examples, but the use of online banking and mobile banking apps that rose dramatically in the first two years of the crisis have now become a permanent part of how we bank.
Here's What Warren Buffett Says About Credit Card Debt
The legendary investor is generally not a fan of credit cards, and here's why.
monitordaily.com
Capital One Bank Closes $2.1B Credit Facility for EquipmentShare
Capital One served as administrative agent for an amended and restated credit facility for EquipmentShare, a nationwide construction solutions provider, and increased its borrowing capacity to $2.1 billion. The revolver has a $1 billion accordion option. Capital One served as the lead arranger and administrative agent for EquipmentShare’s original line...
Comments / 0