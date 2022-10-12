ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

A new STEM-based school program is teaching kindergarteners how to use robots

When we think back on our kindergarten days, most of us remember the uncomplicated things like picture books, recess, and nap time. But now, a new tech challenge is bringing 21st century skills to kids as young as four. And while that might not be the kindergarten you remember, experts say it’s the best way to prepare young students for the future.
EDUCATION
Parents Magazine

Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School

It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Herald Community Newspapers

Resource program for students focuses on academic goals

While on maternity leave in 2021, Jasmine Rivero, a former bilingual kindergarten teacher at Deasy Elementary School, reflected on her family, motherhood, and her time at the school from 2015 to 2018. The time she spent reflecting on her life led to the creation of her now one-year-old program, Creative...
EDUCATION
Nursing Times

‘Many’ community nurses using support service to discuss wanting to quit

Almost 300 nurses have been supported by a community nurse listening service since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a conference has heard. The TalkToUs service was launched by the Queen's Nursing Institute (QNI) in 2020 and has offered emotional support by phone to registered nurses working in the community during the pandemic.
HEALTH SERVICES
Chalkbeat

Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs

Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
ALASKA STATE
Elkin Tribune

SYEMC awards $7,020 in grants to local teachers

DOBSON — Twelve teachers from the Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation service territory have been awarded Bright Ideas Education Grants. Employees with Surry-Yadkin EMC made surprise stops to the winning teachers during the last week. A judge panel of retired educators from the Surry-Yadkin EMC service area blind-judged the applications...
EDUCATION
247moms.com

Care Package Ideas for Your College Students

The school year is back in sessions. You might have recently sent your first kid off to college or sent your kid back to college. Either way you probably are missing them already and wonder how they are doing. They are missing you too, trust me. To know you are...
COLLEGES
healthleadersmedia.com

Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care

Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
HEALTH SERVICES
