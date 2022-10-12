ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

District court judge dismisses suit against Western Regional OTB by former employee

By Mike Pettinella
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

A U.S. District Court judge today dismissed a lawsuit against Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. that was filed by Michael Nolan, a former chief operating officer of the public benefit company based in Batavia.

Justice William Skretny, representing the Western District of New York in Buffalo, based his ruling on a statute of limitations issue regarding Nolan’s claim that his First Amendment rights were violated when the corporation’s leadership allegedly retaliated against him for talking to federal agencies about alleged improprieties.

Nolan contended that he was fired from his position in December 2020 after being ostracized since April 2019 for sharing information with federal and state authorities as part of an inquiry into practices such as health insurance plans for board members, use of sports tickets and luxury boxes, and awarding of contracts.

WROTB officials retained legal counsel to fight the allegations – eventually filing a Motion to Dismiss -- and the matter has been tied up in court until today’s ruling.

“We are gratified by today’s District Court decision,” WROTB President and Chief Executive Officer Henry Wojtaszek said in a press release. “From the beginning we have stated that these accusations were politically motivated.  We continue to believe that any thorough examination of the facts would show Western OTB acted in an appropriate and professional manner.

“The ruling by Judge Skretny was clearly well researched, well-reasoned, and came to the right conclusion. We will continue to focus on being a model OTB in the state and providing our customers with the best possible experience. Results matter, and the leadership at WROTB has made decisions that have resulted in record revenues being disbursed to our partners in local governments across the area. We look forward to building on that success now that these baseless allegations have been dismissed.”

In his ruling, Skretny wrote that since Nolan’s claims alleging First Amendment retaliation ran from the first alleged instance of retaliation, “accruing not later than April 30, 2019.” Another complaint dated August 2021 came too late, the judge ruled, citing the statute of limitations at 1 year and 30 days after the first alleged instance.

“Therefore, Plaintiff’s (Nolan’s) First Cause of Action for First Amendment retaliation is dismissed as untimely and Defendants’ (WROTB) Motion to Dismiss … this cause of action is granted.”

Skretny concluded by stating that “absent an original jurisdiction claim, this Court also declines to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over Plaintiff’s remaining state law claims and dismisses them without prejudice. Thus, Defendants’ Motion (id.) to dismiss the Second through and Fifth Causes of Action is granted. Therefore, Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss … is granted and the case is closed.”

In August 2021, attorney Steven M. Cohen of HoganWillig, PLLC, of Buffalo filed a lawsuit on behalf of Nolan against WROTB, Wojtaszek and Richard Bianchi, chairman of the board of directors. The suit asked for Nolan to receive $4.5 million for violating his First Amendment rights (First Cause of Action), plus another $4.5 million for breaking the state’s Civil Service Law (Second Cause of Action) and additional $5.5 million for emotional pain and suffering (Third Cause of Action).

The Fourth Cause of Action sought indemnification and/or reimbursement of Nolan's attorneys’ fees from WROTB for representation for his appearance before the federal Grand Jury, and the Fifth Cause of Action alleged that WROTB violated New York Labor Law by retailing against Nolan.

Wojtaszek, in the press release, said he believes the dismissal once again vindicates the corporation.

“WROTB has won another victory in court against a frivolous attack on our operations. This is our fourth victory this year, against what appears to be a never-ending string of attacks by those with an ax to grind,” he said. “As we stated during our meeting with our 17 member counties last week, we have done much to improve the transparency and accountability of our organization, but many of the charges that were thrown at us were simply unfounded, and that was again underscored today in federal court.

“Lawsuits get dismissed when people miss deadlines. It must not have been a priority for Mr. Nolan or his attorney, which sometimes happens when you start with a baseless claim.”

WROTB was represented by Daniel Oliverio and Aaron Saykin of Hodgson Russ, a Buffalo law firm.

An email was sent to Cohen on Thursday morning, seeking comment on the decision.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Government
City
Batavia, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Cape Gazette

Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling

The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Politics Courts#Politics State#Western Regional Otb#District Court#Wrotb
Daily Montanan

Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court

A Gallatin County district judge has dismissed a complaint against a fellow district court judge in Helena, saying that the complaint is a matter for the state’s judicial standards commission, not a matter for the courts. Attorney Matthew Monforton filed a notice of appeal of the decision on Monday at the Montana Supreme Court, asking […] The post Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Urged to Leave StarKist Antitrust Ruling in Place

Ruling in fact applied well-settled framework, tuna buyers say. Canned tuna buyers leading antitrust litigation over an industrywide price-fixing scheme urged the US Supreme Court to stay out of their dispute with StarKist Co., which had asked the justices in August to strip the long-running case of its class action status.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Defendants plead not guilty in case of $100 million New Jersey deli

Peter Coker Sr. and James Patten, charged in an alleged scheme involving a small-town deli, pleaded not guilty Tuesday. The deli's parent company, Hometown International, attained a $100 million market valuation despite having only the deli to its name. The men are accused of various federal crimes, including conspiracy, fraud...
CAMDEN, NJ
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Challenge to Police Qualified Immunity Defense

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge to a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been employed to shield police officers accused of unlawfully using excessive force in a case involving a Michigan police officer who fatally shot a man as he drove away in a car.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
772
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy