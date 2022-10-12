Minnesota State University Moorhead Men’s Basketball was voted to finish No. 2 in the 2022-23 NSIC preseason coaches poll. "We are fortunate to bring back a core group from last year's NSIC Tournament Championship team. This team has shown a great investment towards their teammates and this program in the pre-season,” said head coach Tim Bergstraser. He continued, “our four veteran seniors have served as outstanding leaders for this team and making sure we are improving. It's fulfilling to coach men who are bought in on getting better each day. Excited to see how players step up and assume new roles in a league full of extremely good teams and coaches."

