beckersdental.com
Former Heartland Dental exec joins Biolase as chief dental officer
Dental laser company Biolase appointed Russell Morrow, DDS, as its chief dental officer, effective November 1. Dr. Morrow will replace Samuel Low, DDS, who is moving into the role of vice president of clinical strategic alliances, according to an Oct. 13 news release from the company. Dr. Morrow most recently...
7 dental payer updates
Here are seven payer stories Becker's has reported on since Sept. 20:. 1. Several dental organizations have worked to gather support for a November ballot initiative in Massachusetts that could establish a medical loss ratio for dental insurers. 2. The American Dental Association and its Dental Quality Alliance commended CMS...
