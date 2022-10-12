Read full article on original website
WIBW
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel is adding space to keep up with it’s growth. Now the nation’s largest field marketing company is investing millions of dollars to add 42,000 ft. to it’s Gage Center Campus. It will house more office space, a cafe, and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Pharmacist Receives Sunflower Health Plan MTM Champion Award
John Schmidt, pharmacist at Graves Drug in Emporia, KS, was recently awarded the Sunflower Health Plan Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Champion Award. Schmidt received the award at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the 142nd Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA) Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Topeka. Each year...
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
WIBW
Keep Kansas Free coalition travels to inform Kansan voters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Keep Kansas Free coalition held four press conferences, one in each congressional district, informing voters about their main objectives for the upcoming general election. The bi-partisan group is comprised co-chairs, former Topeka mayor and democrat Joan Wagnon and former Kansas Insurance Commissioner and...
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board member advocates for recommendation to remove Native American mascots, branding from Kansas schools
To see an example of the impact Native American mascots have on students, Lawrence school board member Carole Cadue-Blackwood said people should look at sporting events, where whoops and gestures make a mockery of Native culture and communicate harmful messages. And in Kansas, she said, those messages are starting in public schools.
kmuw.org
Mona Cliff evokes the subtle beauty of Kansas hills and sunsets with millions of tiny beads
Artist Mona Cliff sits on the floor in her home studio in Lawrence, Kansas. Bold patterns of grain stretch across several panels of cherry wood with a rough bark edge. Around the edges she’s built a rippling layer of beeswax, copal resin and pine rosin. She heats the wax...
Olathe Health deal brings KU Health System into competitive Johnson County market
When the University of Kansas Health System absorbs Olathe Health, it will expand into an area already teeming with new hospital activity.
wamegotimes.com
Kansas Profile – Now That’s Rural: Council Grove
“A few years ago, there were eight or nine empty buildings along our main street. Now, it’s hard to even find an open office space downtown.”. That quote comes from a businesswoman who has observed the resurgence of businesses in her community of Council Grove. This downtown, independent business renaissance has been led by women.
WIBW
Wareham Opera House under new ownership
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New ownership is taking over for Manhattan’s iconic Wareham Opera House in the downtown area. President of Wareham Hall Inc., Blade Mages said that this opportunity has been worth it as they look to make this venue special. “We started back in September of last year, we had the idea to essentially form an organization whose mission was to not only purchase the historic Wareham opera house but to kind of transform it into the state of the art concert venue, music venue, place for performance arts kind of all the above you know the building itself is located right here in our core downtown right next to a brewery, right across the street from restaurants what better place than to go see a show,” said Mages.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
WIBW
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
WIBW
KU wide receiver no longer with program
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources. According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program. McBride recorded two catches for...
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KVOE
One person to Newman Regional Health after fire in west Emporia
One person went to Newman Regional Health by private vehicle after a fire in west Emporia on Friday evening. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the person was a resident at Stanton Heights, 1302 Stanton, and was hurt after a cooking fire developed around 7:15 pm. The person suffered minor burns to at least one hand and went to the hospital afterward for treatment.
KU unveils championship banner, awards rings, welcomes Shaq to Late Night in the Phog
Students camped out to reserve their spots inside Allen Field House for Late Night in the Phog starting Wednesday.
Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
