Emporia Pharmacist Receives Sunflower Health Plan MTM Champion Award

John Schmidt, pharmacist at Graves Drug in Emporia, KS, was recently awarded the Sunflower Health Plan Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Champion Award. Schmidt received the award at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the 142nd Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA) Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Topeka. Each year...
Keep Kansas Free coalition travels to inform Kansan voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Keep Kansas Free coalition held four press conferences, one in each congressional district, informing voters about their main objectives for the upcoming general election. The bi-partisan group is comprised co-chairs, former Topeka mayor and democrat Joan Wagnon and former Kansas Insurance Commissioner and...
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
Kansas Profile – Now That’s Rural: Council Grove

“A few years ago, there were eight or nine empty buildings along our main street. Now, it’s hard to even find an open office space downtown.”. That quote comes from a businesswoman who has observed the resurgence of businesses in her community of Council Grove. This downtown, independent business renaissance has been led by women.
Wareham Opera House under new ownership

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New ownership is taking over for Manhattan’s iconic Wareham Opera House in the downtown area. President of Wareham Hall Inc., Blade Mages said that this opportunity has been worth it as they look to make this venue special. “We started back in September of last year, we had the idea to essentially form an organization whose mission was to not only purchase the historic Wareham opera house but to kind of transform it into the state of the art concert venue, music venue, place for performance arts kind of all the above you know the building itself is located right here in our core downtown right next to a brewery, right across the street from restaurants what better place than to go see a show,” said Mages.
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced

EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
KU wide receiver no longer with program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Freshman wide receiver Steven McBride is no longer on the Kansas football roster, according to sources. According to Jordan Guskey, who covers KU Athletics for the Topeka Capital-Journal, it is not clear at this time why McBride has left the program. McBride recorded two catches for...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
One person to Newman Regional Health after fire in west Emporia

One person went to Newman Regional Health by private vehicle after a fire in west Emporia on Friday evening. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the person was a resident at Stanton Heights, 1302 Stanton, and was hurt after a cooking fire developed around 7:15 pm. The person suffered minor burns to at least one hand and went to the hospital afterward for treatment.
Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
